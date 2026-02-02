Risk Manager - Cybersecurity
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe and Asia - Pacific. Today we are more than 400 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
Are you passionate about ensuring that complex medical software is secure, resilient, and fully compliant with international standards? As Risk Manager, you will take ownership of identifying and mitigating risks within cybersecurity and information security across our products. With a structured mindset and keen attention to detail, you will play a central role in maintaining the integrity, reliability, and compliance of our software solutions.
About the job
As Risk Manager, you will be responsible for identifying, assessing, and mitigating cybersecurity and information security risks across all RaySearch products. As part of a smaller cybersecurity group, you will work with all aspects of cybersecurity for our product delivery including compliance, threat modelling, developer training, penetration testing, CI/CD, tooling and more. Your responsibilities will span the entire product lifecycle, with a particular focus on cloud-based solutions and secure software development practices. You will collaborate closely with development teams across the organization and work alongside other Risk Managers to ensure comprehensive risk management and compliance with international standards.
Main responsibilities
• Participate in project planning together with the project management team.
• Support the development team with risk management related tasks, e.g., ensuring that the risk management process is applied, taking part in design and risk analysis of new and changed functionality and ensuring that risks are appropriately mitigated and tested.
• Own and maintain the project's risk management documentation.
• Coordinate cybersecurity management activities within product development and the secure software development life cycle (SSDLC).
Your profile
We are looking for someone who understands the importance of risk management in medical software and is motivated by working in this field with all the responsibilities it entails. You are responsible, meticulous and structured, with a strong personal drive and the ability to work independently in a highly organized and efficient manner. You also bring a background in system development - not necessarily as a developer - but with sufficient technical understanding to navigate complex software environments and processes.
Requirements:
• BSc or MSc degree in engineering, or equivalent
• 3+ years' experience in software development with complex products
• Excellent written and spoken communication skills (English and Swedish)
Meriting:
• Experience from the medtech industry or other regulated or safety critical industries
• Experience of device risk management
• Experience with product safety standard requirements for medical devices (IEC/ISO standards, e.g., ISO 14971)
• Leadership or project management experience
• Experience as a system developer
Our Culture
Culture at RaySeach is the driving force behind our organization, where everything we do is driven by a shared passion for innovation and the fight against cancer. Our dedication is reflected in our ability to deliver exceptional results, pay close attention to detail, and consistently go the extra mile. Our employees stand out as experts in their field, driven by a relentless focus on solving problems - no matter how complex. At RaySearch, we take pride in leading the way in cancer treatment, leveraging cutting-edge technology to develop innovative solutions that make a real difference in patient care.
Our Offer
At RaySearch, we offer a diverse and inclusive work environment, fostering openness, sincerity, and collaboration. Located in Hagastaden, Stockholm's Life Science Hub, our modern and creative workspace includes an in-house gym, yoga, and social activities like ping pong, table football, and regular after-work events. Our bistro serves a fantastic lunch buffet, and we offer morning- and afternoon-fika every day. Our rooftop terrace also provides a stunning 360-degree view of Stockholm, enhancing the work experience. All of this comes attached with a competitive compensation and benefits package.
