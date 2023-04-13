Risk Engineer
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Whilst others have built telescopes that allow us to look into the furthest regions of space, now we will build a device so powerful it will allow us to the study the smallest objects in the finest detail.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
The ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are now looking for a Risk Engineer to the Project Directorate. The Project Directorate consists of several teams with various experience and expertise, working together to achieve the Project Directorate's goals, facilitating integration of work across the subprojects; monitoring, communicating, and reporting on progress; and managing project changes in terms of schedule, cost and performance.
Risk forms part of the Project Control organisation:
As our Risk Engineer you will be apart of a solid team of planners, cost controllers and change controllers. You will support the project management team and work broadly across the organisation with different parts of ESS. You will be responsible and accountable to the Project Control Manager for the management and co-ordination of the risk management processes. You will own the quality of the Project risk Register and ensuring entries are up to date with appropriate detail. Further you are responsible for that all risks have been carefully evaluated in both qualitative and quantitative apsects and that all mitigation measures are identified and actions are kept live throughout their lifecycle. You will ensure pre and post-mitigation scores are added and validated and that risk mitigation actions are identified. You will facilitate opportunity and threat workshops in accordance with the monthly reporting cycle. Furthermore you will support the risk identification aspects of the insurance coverage and you will support the review and management of the project contingency allowance.
About you:
To thrive with us, you need to be driven, responsive and good at spotting both problems and opportunities. You need to be a highly motivated and dedicated person with high personal integrity. We truly believe that you are an organised, flexible person with a proactive way of working and communicating, who is not afraid to take initiative and work confidently under your own direction. Ideally, you will have appropriate technical qualifications, such as Bachelor's degree in relevant area like Science, Engineering or equivalent. Relevant experience in a similar role is critical for this position as you will be the expert in your field of knowledge. We are looking for someone with several years' of experience in risk management experience in working in a complex, both technical and organisational, international project environment as well as having some knowledge and experience in working with the project, program and portfolio management tool Primavera P6. Further knowledge from the ARM Risk association as well as experience in managing major projects would be a real advantage.
We are building ESS from the ground up, so we need someone who is comfortable not only following procedures, but also creating them. We attach great importance to personality and attitude, so we're looking for a real team player: Someone who is sociable, has excellent communication skills, who likes to collaborate with different people and who is committed to helping this amazing project to realise its full potential. We need a hands-on self-starter who is able to work in a structured, orderly, responsible and - most importantly - safe way.
For this position excellent English skills is a requirement. In addition it would be great if you could work in Swedish as well. For this role, we need someone who can start as soon as possible.
Duration & Location
The position is time limited position with the duration of 3 years. Your work place will be situated in Lund, Sweden.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, exciting and fast-paced work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Flexible working arrangements and a real work-life balance.
• Interested? We sure hope so.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks, which may be required in the final stages of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so don't miss out! Submit your application as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-26741 in your application.
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
.
