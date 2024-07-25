Retail Account Director
Job Title: Account Director
Job Description:
As the Retail Account Director at Cheil Nordic, you will be focusing on Samsung Electronics products.
You will be responsible for executing the new product launching GMT plan, implementing Samsung's Connected Living SiS in retail stores, planning and executing Samsung Galaxy Pop-up store events and campaigns, and overseeing the operation and marketing for Samsung Experience Store (SES). Additionally, you will implement SIM sales business modules at Samsung.com/se and /no, and coordinate HQ-initiated global projects with SENA and Samsung HQ.
Your role will involve analyzing account profitability, managing internal resource allocation plans, and working towards achieving the firm's annual revenue and profit targets. You will also be responsible for continuously improving work processes and building strong teamwork within the team and with clients.
Key Responsibilities:
• Autonomously manage projects from initiation to completion
• Define project scopes, objectives, deliverables, schedule, resources, and budget in collaboration with clients and discipline leads
• Manage interdisciplinary teams to execute strategic and conceptual work
• Serve as the primary contact for projects, managing expectations for clients and internal teams
• Support day-to-day communications with internal teams, coordinating meetings, notes, status reports, and task lists
• Manage third-party vendors, author and negotiate Scope of Work, client contracts, and change notices
• Identify, track, and mitigate risks in projects, escalating when necessary
• Manage client procurement systems, invoicing, and completion reports
Required Skills and Knowledge:
• Minimum 5-8 years of experience in retail project management
• Strong communication skills and ability to collaborate with cross-functional stakeholders and external partners
• Self-motivated and energetic individual who thrives in a fast-paced digital environment with short deadlines
• Strong English verbal and written communication skills, it is a requirement that you speak and write fluent Korean.
• Business-minded, well-organized, and highly communicative individual with the ability to plan world-class communication within budget and timeline
The ideal candidate will have a proactive approach to business development and client management. Don't wait with your application - we are conducting continuous selection. The starting date for this role is as soon as possible, located in Kista. Så ansöker du
