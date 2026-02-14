Restaurant Staff
2026-02-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
This position is part of the upcoming Recruitment Fair taking place on March 19.
If your profile matches the requirements, you may be invited to an interview at the Recruitment Fair on March 19.
Please note that only invited candidates will have the opportunity to attend the event.
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organization Beredskapslyftet, helps newly arrived individuals take their first steps into the Swedish labor market while also giving companies access to new talent.
Mackverket is a restaurant and café concept focused on quality, efficiency, and professional customer service. The business operates on Djurgården as well as at several other locations across Stockholm. Mackverket works with clear routines, high food safety standards, and a strong team culture to create a positive overall guest experience.
Workplace
• Djurgården and other units in Stockholm
We Are Looking For
• Café and restaurant staff
Job Responsibilities
• Prepare and assemble sandwiches according to Mackverket's concept, routines, and quality standards
• Provide professional service and assist guests at the cashier and serving area
• Handle ingredients safely and follow hygiene and food safety routines
• Be responsible for restocking, simple preparations, and maintaining order and structure in the kitchen and serving areas
• Perform dishwashing, cleaning, and ongoing sanitation during and after service
• Collaborate with colleagues to ensure an efficient workflow, especially during lunch rush hours
• Participate in catering, corporate orders, and internal orders
Working Hours
• Office hours (weekday daytime)
• Evenings
• Weekends
Requirements
• Experience working in a restaurant, café, or other service-related business
• Good understanding of customer service and guest experience
• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment while maintaining quality and accuracy
• Basic knowledge of food hygiene
• Basic Swedish language skills, both spoken and comprehension
• Intermediate Swedish is considered an advantage
• Good professional English (able to independently handle most work-related situations)
Personal Profile
• Service-minded with a genuine interest in interacting with guests
• Responsible, reliable, and committed to your work
• Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment and able to stay calm under pressure
• Positive attitude and contributes to a good team atmosphere
• Flexible, cooperative, and helpful
• Detail-oriented with respect for routines, quality, and hygiene
• Takes initiative and identifies what needs to be done in daily operations
Employer Offers
• Permanent employment
• Staff discounts
• Work clothing / uniform
• Subsidized lunch or meal allowance
• Employment covered by collective agreement
• Opportunity to start working with a lower level of Swedish, provided that the candidate develops their Swedish alongside work
Additional Information
• Number of positions: 45
• Number of positions: 45
• Support from the Swedish Public Employment Service (Arbetsförmedlingen) is considered an advantage but is not required
Fixed salary
Application deadline: 2026-03-15
This is a full-time position.
, https://connectingjobs.se/ Arbetsplats
Beredskapslyftet Jobbnummer
9743100