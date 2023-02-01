Researcher
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract scientists and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.The Institute of Biomedicine is involved in both research and education. In both of these areas, we focus on fundamental knowledge of the living cell - what it consists of, how it works, how its function is directed by the genetic material, and how it interacts with various kinds of micro-organisms. Using this knowledge, we try to elucidate the causes of diseases, and find new ways to diagnose and treat them.
The Institute is composed of the following four departments:
• The Department of Infectious Diseases
• The Department of Microbiology and Immunology
• The Department of Medical Biochemistry and Cell Biology
• The Department of Laboratory Medicine
At present, the institute has about 360 employees and approximately 450 million SEK in total assets.
The candidate will work at the Sahlgrenska Center for Cancer Research at the University of Gothenburg in close association with Sahlgrenska University Hospital. The center is part of a strategic research effort within the Sahlgrenska Academy and consists of more than twenty research groups focusing on a mixture of basic and clinical research with translational ambitions. A research position is now advertised by Professor Anders Ståhlberg at the Sahlgrenska Center for Cancer Research.
Duties
The job aims to develop diagnostic approaches to analyze therapeutic oligonucleotides in various sample types, including liquid biopsies. You will be working with biological and clinical samples, method development and several molecular biology techniques, such as qPCR, NGS as well as with interpretation of experimental data. Equal part of the work is related to drafting scientific reports and manuscripts. Other tasks include supervision, teaching and lab management.
Qualifications
We are looking for an ambitious and service oriented team player with great interpersonal and organizational skills. PhD in a relevant subject is obligatory. Suitable background is a degree in molecular biology and biotechnology with experience in method development for RNA and DNA analysis. Experiences in handling nucleic acids, qPCR, and NGS are considered merits. Good knowledge in English, both in speech and writing, is essential. Experience in supervision, manuscript and application writing is also considered a merit. The applicant needs the ability to work in a team and under pressure, thus personal suitability is of highest importance. Hence, we are looking for an enthusiastic person who combines technical expertise with good communication skills and team working capabilities. A candidate should have a strong desire to help other researchers in their work, but also the motivation to work independently.
Employment
The employment is full time and temporary, 3 months, with placement at the Institute of Biomedicine. First day of employment as agreed.
Contact information for the post
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Professor Anders Ståhlberg, e-mail: anders.stahlberg@gu.se
Application
To apply for a position at the University of Gothenburg, you have to create an account in our recruitment system. Submit your application via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal by clicking the "Apply" button. It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
Applications must be received by: 2023-02-22
The application should contain:
• Proof of completed PhD
The University works actively to achieve a working environment with equal conditions, and values the qualities that diversity brings to its operations.
Salaries are set individually at the University.
In accordance with the National Archives of Sweden's regulations, the University must archive application documents for two years after the appointment is filled. If you request that your documents are returned, they will be returned to you once the two years have passed. Otherwise, they will be destroyed.
