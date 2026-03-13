Researcher
Göteborgs universitet / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Göteborgs universitet i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lysekil
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 58 000 students and 6800 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.Researcher in immunology
The Institute of Biomedicine is involved in both research and education. In both of these areas, we focus on fundamental knowledge of the living cell - what it consists of, how it works, how its function is directed by the genetic material, and how it interacts with various kinds of micro-organisms. Using this knowledge, we try to elucidate the causes of diseases, and find new ways to diagnose and treat them.
The Institute is composed of the following four departments:
• The Department of Infectious Diseases
• The Department of Microbiology and Immunology
• The Department of Medical Biochemistry and Cell Biology
• The Department of Laboratory Medicine
At present, the institute has about 315 employees and approximately 450 million SEK in total assets
Duties
Plan and perform advanced immunological experiments investigating reactive oxygen species production in myeloid cells, with a particular focus on microglia.
Qualifications
PhD in a relevant subject, such as medicine, biomedicine, or molecular biology. Documented experience in immunological research, animal experimentation, and multicolor flow cytometry is required. Experience with studies on microglia, iPSC models, and neurodegenerative mouse models is considered a strong merit.
Employment
The position is a fixed-term employment for 6 months, based at the Institute of Biomedicine. Starting date as agreed upon.
Contact information for the post
If you have any questions about the position, please contact professor Anna Martner, phone: +46736-517644, mail: anna.martner@gu.se
Unions
Union representatives at the University of Gothenburg can be found here: https://www.gu.se/om-universitetet/jobba-hos-oss/hjalp-for-sokande
Application
To apply for a position at the University of Gothenburg, you have to create an account in our recruitment system. Submit your application via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal by clicking the "Apply" button. It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
The application should contain proof of completed PhD.
Applications must be received by: 2026-04-07
The University works actively to achieve a working environment with equal conditions, and values the qualities that diversity brings to its operations.
Salaries are set individually at the University.
In accordance with the National Archives of Sweden's regulations, the University must archive application documents for two years after the appointment is filled. If you request that your documents are returned, they will be returned to you once the two years have passed. Otherwise, they will be destroyed.
In connection to this recruitment, we have already decided which recruitment channels we should use. We therefore decline further contact with vendors, recruitment and staffing companies. Ersättning
Göteborgs universitet tillämpar individuell lönesättning. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Göteborgs Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3153), http://www.gu.se/ Arbetsplats
Göteborgs universitet Jobbnummer
9796214