Researcher
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Skogsbrukarjobb / Uppsala Visa alla skogsbrukarjobb i Uppsala
2022-12-02
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige
Institutionen för skoglig mykologi och växtpatologi
We undertake fundamental and applied research focused on interactions involving plants, pathogenic, symbiotic and saprotrophic fungi, bacteria and archaea and their role in forest and agricultural systems.
We are looking for a highly motivated candidate, with an excellent scientific track and publication record and a postdoc experience (at least for two years) to join a project combining phenomics, genetics, and genomics to address durable immunity in wheat and tradeoffs in plant immune responses to Fusarium species complex. The work will be based at SLU Biocentrum in Uppsala (Sweden) and will be supported by the Swedish Research Council for Sustainable Development (FORMAS). The selected candidate will be involved in a project aimed at tackling important challenges related to the effectiveness and sustainability of resistance breeding, based on the study of interactions and tradeoffs between plant immune responses, and the identification of genetic traits mitigating such tradeoffs in wheat and its progenitors.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Duties:
Within the project, the selected candidate will be responsible for phenotypic and genetic characterization of large biparental and GWAS populations of wheat using precision phenomics, micro-phenomics, and machine learning-aided image analysis, in collaboration with the microphenomics platform at IPK, and CREA.
Qualifications:
Candidates should have a PhD degree in Plant Pathology or Mycology, with an excellent international and lab experience in plant pathology and fungal diseases. Experience with cultivated crops and their fungal pathogens is important. Additional experience with moleucular plant-microbe interaction studies in Arabidopsis is a plus. Candidates should have expertise in population genetics, and master R language. Successful candidate must also have expertise in working with molecular techniques relevant to functional studies of plant-pathogen interactions.
Place of work:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Permanent employment.
Extent:
80%
Starting date:
According to agreement, but the earliest 1 of January 2023.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2022-12-16, use the button below.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) is a world-class international university with research, education and environmental assessment within the sciences for sustainable life. Its principal sites are in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, but activities are also conducted at research stations, experimental parks and educational establishments throughout Sweden. We bring together people who have different perspectives, but they all have one and the same goal: to create the best conditions for a sustainable, thriving and better world.
SLU has just over 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and a turnover of SEK 3 billion. The university has invested heavily in a modern, attractive environment on its campuses.www.slu.se Ersättning
According to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Salim Bourras, salim.bourras@slu.se Jobbnummer
7225062