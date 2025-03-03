Researcher
2025-03-03
Department of Ecology
The position is based at the Department of Ecology, part of the Ecology Center of the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), in Uppsala, Sweden. The researcher will join a stimulating and dynamic, international research environment with an extensive national and international network focusing on sustainable agriculture. We conduct research for sustainable agriculture, forest production and biological conservation. Our basic research on populations, communities and ecosystems forms the foundation for understanding influences of land use and climate on animals, plants and soil nutrient status and greenhouse gas balance. Solutions are sought that will produce enough food sustainably, mitigate climate change, preserve threatened species, and support biological diversity and ecosystem services. Active dissemination, outreach and frequent contacts with stakeholders are key activities. We build on extensive national and international research collaborations to generate cutting-edge research and outreach to further ecology as science and promote sustainable agriculture.
About the position
The researcher will plan, coordinate and conduct field research related to agricultural entomology, nematology and cropping systems research. Responsibilities also include data analysis and writing of scientific manuscripts for publication.
Your profile
You should have documented research experience and an interest in the research area. The position requires a Ph.D. in entomology, biology, ecology, agronomy or an equivalent subject. Documented expertise in statistical analysis is required. Previous experience in integrating agricultural entomology and nematology with on-farm research in Sweden is required.
You should have a documented ability to independently initiate, conduct, and complete research projects and to generate and publish the findings in international peer-reviewed journals. Written and oral communication skills in English at an academic level are required. The candidate is expected to be able and willing to take initiative and to work both independently and in a team.
The application, written in English, must include
1) a statement of your scientific interests and motivation for applying for this position, including experience in the research area (max 1 page)
2) Curriculum vitae, including a complete publication list, separated into peer-reviewed and non-peer-reviewed publications
3) Contact details of two professional references
4) Copies of previous academic degrees and transcripts of academic records
The statement should highlight current research interests, expertise, and other activities relevant to the advertised position. Particular emphasis will be placed on your written statement of motivation describing your research interests and indicating interest and expertise in the research area, but we will also consider personal characteristics, including collaborative skills.
Location:
Uppsala,Sweden.
Form of employment:
Researcher. Time limited employment 7 months with possibility for extension.
Scope:
80%.
Start date:
As agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 18 Mars 2025. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Applications via email cannot be considered.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
