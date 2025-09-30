Research Engineer to Dependable Communications and Computations
2025-09-30
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of nearly SEK 2,1 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 18,700 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The research subject Communication and Computation Systems (DCC - Dependable Communication and Computation Systems) at the Department of Computer Science at Luleå University of Technology is now looking for a Research Engineer.
DCC conducts research on algorithms, data structures, computational models, and software engineering for the development of resource-efficient, distributed, and intelligent systems with applications in future digital infrastructure. The subject also has special responsibility for didactic development in the foundations of computer science.
Project description
Research within DCC is primarily focused on modern computer technologies, such as system design and validation of industrial control and automation systems, simulation and verification, neuromorphic computer architectures, and communication.You will work in the project "Vector Symbolic Architectures as an Algebraic Programming Language for Neuromorphic Computers", funded by the Swedish Research Council. The project runs during the period 2023-2027.Your task will be to conduct research in the field of hyperdimensional computing and vector symbolic architectures and contribute research results to the aforementioned project.
Duties
In this project, we will base our original methods on the mathematical framework of hyperdimensional computing and vector symbolic architectures (VSA).
As a Research Engineer, you will:
• Implement, optimize, and run simulation code in Matlab and Python.
• Develop lab assignments for upcoming courses in Safe AI and Knowledge Representation and Reasoning.
• Contribute to the execution of planned experiments.
The position mainly involves research-related work in one of DCC's most important areas. As a Research Engineer, you will contribute to research, publications, and educational activities.
Qualifications
To be eligible for the position as Research Engineer, you must have a gymnasium examen.We are looking for someone with knowledge of:
• High-dimensional random representation spaces
• Hyperdimensional computing (also known as vector symbolic architectures)
• Fundamental methods in machine learning
Information
This is a full-time 6 months position with the possibility of extension up to one year. Location: Luleå. Start date: As agreed.
For more information, contact: Professor Evgeny Osipov, +46 (0)920-491578, evgeny.osipov@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer,(+46 )920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, (+46) 920-49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position using the application button below. Please attach a cover letter, CV/list of merits, and copies of verified degree certificates. Please mark your application with the reference number below. Both the application and degree certificates must be written in Swedish or English.
Last application date: 10 October 2025
