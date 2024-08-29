Research Engineer Radiation Safety
Lunds universitet, MAX IV, Safety / Fysikjobb / Lund Visa alla fysikjobb i Lund
2024-08-29
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lunds universitet, MAX IV, Safety i Lund
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
Your team
The Radiation Safety Team is one of three teams in the Safety Group.
The team currently consists of seven permanently hired members who together manage the radiation safety work at the MAX IV Laboratory. The team provides expertise and support to the operations and projects of the facility and ensures compliance of relevant legislation, internal procedures and rules.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest lightsources in the world?
MAX IV is looking for a driven and experienced colleague to strengthen the radiation safety team. An important part of this role is the responsibility for and coordination of the radiological aspects of the facility operations. This includes the radiological commissioning of new parts of the facility, as well as the normal operation of already existing parts. The work also includes development and implementation of processes, procedures and instructions as part of the management system for radiation safety. In addition, tasks such as coordination and process development of activation and clearance measurements, as well as preparations for future decommissioning are included. Future inclusion in the facility radiation protection expert function may be a possibility.
Your main work tasks will be
- Work tied to radiological commissioning of new parts of the MAX IV Laboratory, as well as work tied to the radiological normal operation of the facility
- Managing commissioning plans and commissioning reports
- Responsibility for and coordination of measurements of radiation levels, inspection of shielding, radiological work permits, etc
- Analysis of operational data
- Writing reports to competent authority with regards to the facility's radiological commissioning, normal operation, etc
- Responsibility for coordinating the daily routine work and developing new processes and work instructions
- Communicating with other groups within the organization with regards to operation and commissioning, and plan tasks to parts of the radiation safety team accordingly
- Responsibility for clearance measurements, activation measurements and managing radioactive waste handling
- Responsibility for the decommissioning and/or waste plan of the facility
- Supporting and helping other parts of the team.
Listed tasks and areas of responsibility may change depending on the needs of the team as well as the applicant's interests and experience.
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
- Academic degree on the advanced level in physics, health physics, medical physics, engineering physics or equivalent
- At least 5 years of work experience related to radiation safety from an accelerator facility, nuclear facility, radiological unit at a hospital or other work with ionizing radiation
- Demonstrated ability to cooperate and work in a team, but also the ability to work independently
- Good communication skills, and an excellent command of English, both oral and written
- Basic programming knowledge on Python, Matlab, C++, or similar.
Below are seen as merits
- Experience with radiation safety related work at an accelerator facility
- PhD degree in a relevant field
- Good command of Swedish, both oral and written
- Insight and knowledge about Swedish legislation and regulation in radiation safety
- Demonstrated experience of clear communication with persons with different competencies and standpoints
- Knowledge about and experience with relevant dosimetric concepts and quantities, as well as detection and dosimetry, especially in pulsed fields generated by high energy electrons (GeV)
- Knowledge about and experience with measurements and survey of activation levels, as well as requirements and methods around radiological clearance
- Experience with radiological decommissioning, especially with respect to activation of materials and buildings
- Knowledge about and experience with handling of radioactive samples in different forms
- Experience with simpler software development
- Experience with Python-based control systems
- Experience with coordinating and leading work
- Experience with quality assurance processes.
As a person you are communicative, flexible, orderly and work well in a team. You are confident enough to take your own decisions and trust your instincts, and at the same time you are humble to different perspectives and opinions. Great emphasis will be placed on personal suitability.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit:https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-universityhttp://www.sweden.sehttps://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
Probationary period may apply.
On call services may apply.
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research laboratory hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden as well as internationally, with state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. It will receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-ray light.
We kindly decline all sales and marketing contacts. Ersättning
Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PA2024/2209". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lunds Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3211) Arbetsplats
Lunds universitet, MAX IV, Safety Kontakt
Johanna Paulsson 0722254525 Jobbnummer
8868165