Research Engineer in Machine Learning
2024-09-11
Halmstad University
Work at a University where different perspectives meet!
Halmstad University adds value, drives innovation and prepares people and society for the future.
Since the beginning in 1983, innovation and collaboration with society have characterised the University's education and research. The research is internationally reputable and is largely conducted in a multidisciplinary manner within the University's two focus areas: Health Innovation and Smart Cities and Communities. The University has a wide range of education with many popular study programmes. The campus is modern and well-equipped, and is situated close to both public transportation and the city center.
More information about working at Halmstad University: https://hh.se/english/about-the-university/vacant-positions.html
The School of Information Technology
Halmstad University consists of four interdisciplinary Schools and the current position is located at the School of Information Technology (ITE). ITE is a multicultural school with around 130 employees from 20 different countries. It is a strong research and education environment, with focus on smart technology and its applications. Students and researchers are working with everything from AI and information driven care to autonomous vehicles, social robotics and digital design. ITE offers education on all levels, from undergraduate to PhD education, plus education for professional. Research is conducted within aware intelligent systems, smart electronic systems, cyber physical systems and digital service innovation. These four areas constitute the four technology areas of ITE . An innovation centre for information driven care called Leap for Life is connected to ITE, as well as a collaboration arena for electronic development, Electronics Centre in Halmstad (ECH).
More information about the School of Information Technology: https://hh.varbi.com/center/tool/position/390021/edit/tab:1/hh.se/ite-en
Description
This is a temporary position (11 months) and requires a combination of many different skills related to software development, machine learning and programming, but goes well beyond the typical scope of such jobs through the expectation of research experience in machine learning. Therefore, we need a person who is creative, open to new challenges, and passionate about delivering high quality results. The work is mainly intended to be performed in relation to automotive applications.
The research engineer is expected to support research and researchers in many various cutting-edge AI/ML topics, including data mining, context-aware systems, knowledge-based intelligent systems, representation learning, meta-learning, transfer learning, multi-task, self-supervised and weakly-supervised learning, federated learning, anomaly detection, synthetic data generation, graph neural networks, evaluation, and more.
Qualifications
• M.S. degree or equivalent in Computer Science, Machine learning or related discipline.
• A strong background in machine learning, artificial intelligence, data mining, or signal processing is desirable.
• Excellent programming skills, analytical problem solving and organizational abilities are required.
Salary
Salary is to be determined by negotiation. The application should include a statement of the salary level required by the candidate.
Application
Applications should be sent via Halmstad University's recruitment system Varbi (see link on this page). https://www.hh.se/english/about-the-university/vacant-positions/how-to-apply.html
General Information:
We value the qualities that gender balance and diversity bring to our organisation. We therefore welcome applicants with different backgrounds, gender, functionality and, not least, life experience.
The working language is English and no knowledge of Swedish is required to start working at the University. Also for daily life, English is spoken widely and Sweden has the highest English Proficiency index in the world. Of course, it's advisable that the employee learn Swedish.
Halmstad is a popular summer destination located on the Swedish west coast. It is situated halfway between two cosmopolitan areas: the Copenhagen-Malmö-Lund area and the Gothenburg area, making it a well-connected, yet a pleasantly calm place to live. Halmstad can be reached by a direct train connection from the Copenhagen Kastrup Airport, as well as other local airports (e.g., Gothenburg Landvetter Airport, Halmstad, and Helsingborg/Ängelholm airports). Ersättning
