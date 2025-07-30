Requirements Engineer (484187)
2025-07-30
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, more than 80 000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Requirements Engineer in Stockholm we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your technical expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Team Leader CBSS System Engineering, and work alongside motivated and supportive teammates.
You'll act as the main technical contact for the requirements throughout all phases of the contract. You will serve as a bridge between the customer and design teams, ensuring smooth and efficient system implementation.
You'll specifically take care of identifying compliancy gaps between customer requirements and reference product and system baselines. You will also write and break down the requirements for each gap, promoting a generic approach and organizing internal Requirements Reviews with your stakeholders.
We'll look to you for:
Gather gap quotations at tender stage
Consolidate gaps at project stage with Project Engineering Manager for baseline milestones and with regular updates of requirement gaps;
Write the project Requirements Management Plan
Provide technical support to project team to anticipate issues and to help project stick to a simple solution of good quality;
Write and break down the requirements for the gaps identified between baseline requirements and new customer requirements
Allocate requirements to subsystems when needed
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Degree in System Engineering, Electronics & Electrical, Computer Science, Telecommunication and/or Railway Systems.
Previous experience on a signaling project (system application engineering, interlocking logic development, verification using formal methods).
Previous experience with requirements engineering
Familiarity with CENELEC standards
Rigorous, autonomous, capacity to learn fast complex technical topics.
Good inter-personal skills.
Drive to push new topics throughout the organization and in front of the customer.
English is mandatory; Swedish is preferred.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with new standards for rail signalling.
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our agile working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Progress towards senior roles.
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
