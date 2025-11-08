Relocation Driver and Loader (cat.B required)
The employer is a reliable logistics and moving services company that specializes in household and office relocations. They focus on providing safe, efficient, and customer-oriented moving solutions, offering packing, transportation, and unloading services across the Stockholm area.
Location: Stockholm area, Sweden
Who we are looking for:
Relocation Driver and Loader (cat.B required)
Your responsibilities:
• driving company vehicles to transport goods and belongings between locations;
• packing, loading, unloading, and carrying items during relocations;
• carefully handling furniture, boxes, and equipment to avoid damage;
• supporting colleagues to ensure moves are efficient and safe.
Requirements:
• valid B-category driver's license, -category nice to have;
• ability to communicate in basic Swedish or English for work-related tasks;
• physically fit and able to lift and carry heavy objects;
• flexibility to work shifts depending on scheduling needs;
• punctual, reliable, and able to follow safety instructions.
Your profile:
• strong work ethic and willingness to perform physical tasks;
• team player with a positive and helpful attitude;
• adaptable to changing schedules and tasks;
• careful and responsible when handling customer belongings.
What the employer offers:
• hourly-based employment;
• opportunities for additional hours depending on workload;
• supportive team environment with training provided on safe moving and packing techniques.
Important: This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.
