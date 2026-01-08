Relocation Driver and Loader (cat.B required)

The employer is a reliable logistics and moving services company that specializes in household and office relocations. They focus on providing safe, efficient, and customer-oriented moving solutions, offering packing, transportation, and unloading services across the Stockholm area.
Location: Stockholm area, Sweden
Who we are looking for:
Your responsibilities:
• Driving company vehicles to transport goods and belongings between locations
• Packing, loading, unloading, and carrying items during relocations
• Carefully handling furniture, boxes, and equipment to avoid damage
• Supporting colleagues to ensure moves are efficient and safe

Requirements:
• Valid B-category driver's license, C-category nice to have
• Ability to communicate in basic Swedish or English for work-related tasks
• Physically fit and able to lift and carry heavy objects
• Flexibility to work shifts depending on scheduling needs
• Punctual, reliable, and able to follow safety instructions

Your profile:
• Strong work ethic and willingness to perform physical tasks
• Team player with a positive and helpful attitude
• Adaptable to changing schedules and tasks
• Careful and responsible when handling customer belongings

What the employer offers:
• Hourly-based employment
• Opportunities for additional hours depending on workload
• Supportive team environment with training provided on safe moving and packing techniques

Important:
This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Ersättning
Timlön - Fixed salary

