Release Manager
2024-10-09
What is the best part of game development, if not the actual release of the game to our players? Do you take pride in your project coordination skills, and your contributions to improve our ways of working? If you are ready for the freedom, trust and ownership that our Product Launch team offers, wed love for you to join us in releasing new content to all our players!
Your Mission
You will be owning the release process for the projects you will be working on. You will be working with first party partners (Valve, Microsoft, Sony, etc) and internal stakeholders to deliver content (builds and store metadata) to third party platforms (Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). This includes full game releases, updates and additional content offers on all available stores. You will be coordinating communication and key dates between the development and publishing departments in order to achieve certification from our partners. Also, you take an active part in managing and resolving risks related to releases.
You will be part of a team within a team, made up of three fellow Release Managers and additional specialists that will help with your onboarding and training. Our aspiration is for you to autonomously run the projects assigned to you, and keep a regular channel of communication with your fellow team members for any support required on your journey.
The Skills we are searching for
2+ years experience of project management in the IT industry
Fluency in English both written and spoken
On a personal level you are a strong communicator and able to deal with a multitude of stakeholders on different levels. You pride yourself in staying on top of things and you have a strong sense of structure and coordination. You have a knock of solving problems on the fly and putting out fires while also able to identify ways of making releases more streamlined and structured long term.
Practical information
Scope: Full time
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Reports to: Head of Product Launch
