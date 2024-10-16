Relationship Manager at the Exponential Roadmap Initiative
2024-10-16
Relationship Manager at the Exponential Roadmap Initiative
We are looking for a mission driven relationship manager with strong ambition and fantastic organizational skills. Would you like to collaborate with world-leading businesses and science organizations to drive game-changing climate action with exponential scaling potential?
Please send your application (CV, Cover Letter and other relevant credentials) to hello@exponentialroadmap.org
. Review of applications and interviews are handled on an ongoing basis.
About the role
You will work together with a small and engaged team with a large network with a wide array of tasks. As a Relationship Manager your main responsibility will be to manage and enhance our business relationships with clients and stakeholders, mainly consisting of our corporate partners. Your primary goal will be to foster collaboration between us and our partners, focusing on building strong, long-term relationships. You will actively identify opportunities for joint projects and activities that contribute to our goal of halving emissions by 2030, ensuring that our partnerships thrive and expand over time. The role may also include supporting with setting the strategy and plans and driving projects from starting point to delivery. All activities are anchored in the latest climate science and policy, aiming to accelerate climate action and solutions to halve global emissions by 2030.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Develop and maintain strong relationships with key partners and stakeholders
Serve as the primary point of contact for partner dialog
Understand client climate action agenda, ambitions and possibilities for action and collaboration, including their business objectives
Monitor climate action trends and stakeholder activities to identify new opportunities.
Collaborate with internal teams to deliver on action items and projects
Conduct regular meetings with clients to ensure satisfaction and identify areas for improvement
Negotiate partner agreements and collaboration
Establishing smaller projects with a project plan, organization, structure and team
Conducting trainings, events and workshops
Bring in feedback and report results to key stakeholders
Qualifications:
5 years of previous relevant working experience
Master's degree in Business Administration or other relevant field
Proven track record of building and maintaining strong client relationships
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Strong analytical, organizational and problem-solving abilities
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Motivation to work in a small and flexible team
Motivation to take on big challenges
Share our mission to contribute to halving global emissions by 2030
Climate and sustainability knowledge and insight
Professional proficiency in English
We are open to other backgrounds and degrees if we find the right person.
Terms:
Location: Stockholm, Sweden
Contract type: Full time employment
Application closes: November 15 2024
About the Exponential Roadmap Initiative
Exponential Roadmap Initiative (ERI) is supporting innovative, transformative and disruptive companies to halve greenhouse gas emissions before 2030 through exponential climate action and solutions, with members such as Netflix, Apple, Icebug and IKEA. Since launching the concept of Carbon Law in 2017, and joining Race to Zero as a Partner in 2020, ERI has continued to widely communicate the urgency of halving global emissions by 2030 and moving towards net zero. Så ansöker du
