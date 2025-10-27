Recruiter to a global organization in Lund
Adecco Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Lund Visa alla administratörsjobb i Lund
2025-10-27
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige
About the Role
We are looking for an experienced and proactive Recruiter to join our HR team in Lund. In this role, you will take a leading position in coordinating and overseeing recruitment activities, ensuring an efficient, professional, and compliant recruitment process across the organization.
You will manage the full recruitment lifecycle - from job postings and candidate selection to interviews and onboarding - while maintaining a high standard of service and supporting hiring managers throughout the process.
Key Responsibilities
• Lead and coordinate recruitment activities for assigned positions.
• Drive and manage end-to-end recruitment processes, ensuring efficiency, quality, and compliance.
• Support and coach hiring managers throughout the recruitment process.
• Ensure consistently high service standards in all operational and administrative recruitment tasks.
• Contribute to the continuous improvement of recruitment ways of working, procedures, and guidelines.
Qualifications and Experience
• University degree in Human Resources or equivalent education.
• Proven experience as a recruiter, ideally within a complex or international organization.
• Experience in a broader HR generalist role is considered a strong advantage.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with a proactive and service-minded approach.
• Demonstrated ability to work independently while managing multiple priorities.
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken, with experience using English in daily professional context
Location: Lund, Sweden
Contract Duration: 6 months
Workload: Full-time (40 hours per week)
Start Date: As soon as possible
About the Organization
Join a leading international research organization at the forefront of scientific innovation. We provide world-class facilities and an inspiring environment where talented professionals from across the globe collaborate on groundbreaking projects.
Working here means being part of a diverse, international team dedicated to advancing knowledge and driving progress in science and technology. You will have the opportunity to contribute to high-impact research, develop professionally, and grow in a supportive, dynamic workplace.
Contact Information
If you have questions about the position or the recruitment process, please feel free to contact the responsible recruiter:
Matilda Nilsson - Matilda.Nilsson@adecco.se
For questions regarding registration, please contact support at: info@adecco.se Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), https://www.adecco.com/sv-se Kontakt
Consultant Manager
Matilda Nilsson Jobbnummer
9575691