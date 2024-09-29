Receptionist Abisko
2024-09-29
We are looking for a receptionist to our hotel located in Abisko, in beautiful Swedish Lapland. We pride ourselves on providing a warm and welcoming atmosphere for our guests, offering a unique experience surrounded by stunning natural beauty. As a small hotel, we value a close-knit team that works together to ensure our guests have an unforgettable stay.
We are seeking a friendly and organized Receptionist to join our team. The ideal candidate will be the first point of contact for our guests, providing exceptional customer service and ensuring a smooth check-in and check-out process. Your role will be crucial in creating a positive first impression and maintaining the high standards of our hotel.
Responsibilities:
Greet and welcome guests upon arrival
Manage check-in and check-out procedures
Handle reservations and room assignments
Answer phone calls and respond to emails
Provide information about the hotel, local attractions, and activities
Assist with guest requests and resolve any issues promptly
Maintain a tidy and organized reception area
Coordinate with housekeeping and other departments to ensure guest satisfaction
Requirements:
Previous experience in a similar role is a plus, but not necessary
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Proficiency in English; knowledge of Swedish is a plus
Strong organizational skills and attention to detail
Ability to multitask and handle stressful situations calmly
Friendly and approachable demeanor
Basic computer skills
What We Offer:
Opportunity to work in a beautiful and unique location
Friendly and supportive work environment
Training and development opportunities
Accommodation
If you are passionate about hospitality and enjoy working in a dynamic environment, we would love to hear from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-29
E-post: klas@abiskoguesthouse.com
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Polar Light AB
Kalle Jons Väg 5
981 07 ABISKO
