React.js Front-End Intern
2025-06-03
Location: Remote
Duration: 6 Months
Working Hours: Full-time
About Us:
Ezichoice is a service-based company that helps clients build tailored web and mobile-based projects. We are passionate about delivering high-quality digital solutions that solve real-world problems. We're currently seeking a motivated and passionate React.js Front-End Intern to join our team and gain hands-on experience working on diverse and exciting client projects.
Responsibilities:
Collaborate with the development team to build and maintain front-end components using React.js
Assist in converting UI/UX designs into responsive web interfaces
Write clean, maintainable, and well-documented code
Debug and optimize existing code
Participate in code reviews and team meetings
Stay updated with the latest trends and best practices in front-end development
Requirements:
Basic understanding of React.js and its core principles
Familiarity with HTML, CSS, JavaScript (ES6+)
Knowledge of RESTful APIs and asynchronous request handling
Understanding of version control systems (e.g., Git)
Eagerness to learn and grow in a fast-paced development environment
Good communication and teamwork skills
Nice to Have (Bonus):
Experience with any UI libraries like Material-UI, Tailwind CSS
Familiarity with tools like Webpack, Vite, or Create React App
Knowledge of Redux, React Router, or similar libraries
Exposure to tools like Figma or Adobe XD for design interpretation
Benefits:
Mentorship from experienced developers
Opportunity to work on live projects
Internship certificate upon successful completion
