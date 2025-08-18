R&D Senior Data Scientist : Bioinformatics
Pelago Bioscience AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2025-08-18
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Pelago Bioscience AB i Solna
Pelago Bioscience is growing and we have an exciting opportunity for an experienced and motivated Senior Data Scientist within our R&D department. This role is ideal for you who thrives at the intersection of science, data, and business impact.
In this role you will advance the expansion of our data science function by driving innovation to connect biology and data in ways that support strategic decision-making and customer value.
You will be leveraging your knowledge within bioinformatics to identify and generate insights and relationships from proteomics based CETSA experiments with other methodologies. You will also develop and evaluate machine learning (ML) algorithms, perform statistical analysis to resolve data set problems, and keep ahead of the latest developments in data utilization methods.
You will work closely with stakeholders across different functions within the business including lab experimentalists and data focused colleagues with an ambition to inform and contribute future strategies in both the experimental and data science themes at Pelago Bioscience. More specifically, this role will provide computational analysis and solutions to enable and improve the output from our technical platforms with a biology-centric focus.
Responsibilities
Collaborate with the research teams to develop CETSA methodologies and new products.
Analyse, integrate and visualize CETSA data generated internally and with external collaborators.
Develop and implement algorithms and statistical models to analyse and integrate large-scale data sets.
Apply machine learning techniques to complex data.
Interpret and present results to cross-functional teams, including biologists, drug discovery scientists, and computational scientists.
Lead the development of novel data analysis pipelines and tools to streamline the data analysis process and incorporate new technologies and methodologies into the research.
Working closely with our other new role of Data engineer to establish fit for purpose data management and applications for internal and external use.
Qualifications
Ph.D. in Bioinformatics, Computational Biology or a related field.
Minimum of 5 years of experience in analysing proteomics, other omics or imaging data.
Strong and documented proficiency in Python and familiarity with machine learning libraries and framework.
Industry experience with understanding of data's role in product or service delivery is highly desirable.
Please submit your application with a CV no later than 18th of September 2025. Please note that we interview candidates continuously and the positions may be filled before last application date, so please do not hesitate with your application!
About working at Pelago Bioscience:
At Pelago Bioscience, we aim to attract the best talent from around the world and across multiple scientific disciplines. We provide a dynamic and stimulating environment for our staff to excel and drive innovation with the customers in focus. We are committed to developing our employees and believe their satisfaction translates into the best experience for our customers.
At Pelago we are scaling up our business to continue to be a sustainable company where curiosity about science is at our core. We work together with our worldwide customers, with the aim of being the preferred partner of choice in our field. Since December 2021 we are located in the Campus Solna area. We have a beautifully designed activity based office area and a lab floor with a view!
Apply via our career page by following the link: https://pelagobio.careers.haileyhr.app/en-GB/job/b28cf643-04a8-4a16-8f06-b35ac7286c4a/91d50ded-63f0-42dd-9d20-1781124eed60/321a7ed6-ecbd-42f2-93e4-10a51fe12923
Find out more about Pelago Bioscience at https://www.pelagobio.com/About-CETSA/ Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Pelago Bioscience AB
(org.nr 556924-1671)
Scheeles Väg 1 (visa karta
)
171 65 SOLNA Jobbnummer
9463883