R&D Project Manager (BU-EFT)
2024-12-23
Alfa Laval is looking for a R&D Project Manager
About us
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping. As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build careers too.
Background
The Energy Division is in a transformation to clean technologies with many new business opportunities and we need to strengthen our team. Alfa Laval is active in the entire hydrogen value chain, where our heat transfer technologies are core components. Alfa Laval's proprietary technologies and heat transfer expertise, in combination with its global manufacturing capabilities, are essential to enable the acceleration of a hydrogen economy through our mission to facilitate affordable and efficient solutions at industrial scale. Together with our customers, we are now increasing our focus around innovative technologies for electrolyzer and fuel cell systems.
About the job
We offer an interesting job opportunity within the Business Unit Electrolyzer and Fuel cell Technology (BU-EFT) for you who enjoy working with key customers in a global market. You will be based in Lund, Sweden and report to the Head of R&D for Electrolyzer and Fuel Cell Technologies.
As an R&D Project Manager responsible for New Product Development projects, you will be managing projects at cutting edge technologies in the emerging Clean Tech area.
Your Main Responsibilities Include
*
E2E management of international projects in an agile way in the context of stage and gate process.
*
Full responsibility for the day-to-day management with focus on project deliveries, time planning and budgeting, documentation development and maintenance.
*
Ensuring regular follow up on time, costs, risks, opportunities, and quality, reporting to Steering Committees, stakeholders and line manager as appropriate.
At Alfa Laval, we pride ourselves on creating an inclusive and dynamic workplace that values diverse perspectives and experiences. While we typically welcome applicants from all locations, for this particular role, we are prioritizing candidates who are currently residing in Sweden or have an established presence in the area.
Who You Are
You have the ability to lead teams and create results by engaging and leading others as well network in a matrix organization. You are business oriented, have a structured mindset and excellent communication skills on all levels.
What You Know
You hold an M.Sc. degree in Mechanical Engineering or have equivalent and have a solid understanding of project management tools and software, you bring an innovative mindset and adapt easily to efficient ways of working. As the ideal candidate, you possess excellent decision-making skills and the ability to implement those decisions effectively within your team. You excel in project management, successfully navigating the challenges of working with demanding international clients, and your strong communication and leadership abilities inspire confidence and collaboration. Proficiency in both Swedish and English is a must for this role.
What's in it for you
We offer an inspiring and challenging position in an open, friendly, and international environment. A team where we work together in an agile and entrepreneurial way to develop business and create value for our colleagues and customers. Your work will have a true impact for a cleantech and Alfa Laval's future success.
Assessment practicalities
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
As part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure workplace, we conduct background checks on final candidates for this role.
We review applications continually, so please send yours no later than 7th of January 2025. If the right candidate appears, the ad will be closed earlier. Applications sent directly via email will be disregarded without notice due to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Ersättning
