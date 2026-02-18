R&D Engineer
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: R&D Team Lead
Your Role and Responsibilities
As an R&D Engineer, you will play a key role in developing innovative technologies and solutions that address real industrial challenges. As part of our Product Line Maintenance team, you will contribute creative ideas to ongoing R&D projects and help shape the future of our products by identifying improvement opportunities and driving new initiatives.
You will work to enhance product performance and develop new features based on customer and market needs. The role also includes standardization and material optimization to improve cost efficiency, as well as design for assembly to simplify production and resolve quality issues in existing designs.
You will take full ownership of individual development projects-from planning to execution-and collaborate closely with colleagues across functions such as supply chain, manufacturing, and after-sales. Your ability to combine strong technical expertise with effective cross-functional teamwork will be essential to your success.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Improve and further develop existing products, and create new features based on customer and market requirements
Lead development projects with end-to-end responsibility, from concept to implementation
Drive standardization, material optimization, and cost-efficiency initiatives
Collaborate cross-functionally to improve product quality, manufacturability, and overall performance
Qualifications for the role
Holds a university degree in a relevant engineering field, with at least two years of experience in mechanical design
Familiar with applicable industry standards and regulations, preferably within the heavy industry sector
Experienced in using commercial 3D CAD tools for product development
Communicates effectively in both English and Swedish, with strong written and verbal skills
Solution-oriented, proactive, and confident in planning and leading smaller development projects
Has a strong interest in, or desire to work with, Product Safety
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
ABB Motion High Power (MOHP) Division offers a comprehensive product portfolio of large AC motors and generators. From general purpose to highly customized designs, synchronous motors provide high efficiency, reliability and availability across all major industries and applications, including some in the toughest and most demanding environments. The division also has a long track record of designing and building generators for wide range of industries, including power generation, marine, oil and gas, mining, and data centers.
Hiring Manager Mats Flood, +46 70 367 50 80 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives; Unionen: Katja Saari, +4673- 077 05 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +4676- 769 80 0; Sveriges ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +4670- 396 00 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt +4672-461 23 43.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is March 10.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
