R&D Engineer - Electronics Hardware Designer
2023-07-18
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Do you have a deep interest in technology and would like to join a multinational organization with lots of development opportunities? Join Hitachi ABB Power Grids as a R&D Engineer with focus on Digital Electronics Hardware Design and work in a team which is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies bring cleaner energy to more people. Take a leap in your career and seize this opportunity!
In this role you will be part of Technology & Solutions Development, in Ludvika. The MACH Control & Protection Platform R&D department is a part of Hitachi Energy Technology & Solutions Development and is responsible for the development of state-of-the-art control system platform for HVDC and FACTS applications. The MACH C&P department in Ludvika has around 70 employees, focusing mainly on Hardware and Software design working in close collaboration with the global MACH C&P organization. The HVDC technology has been on the market for the past 60 years and is used, among other things, to transmit power over long distances with minimal losses, using overhead lines, underground and submarine cable systems.
Your responsibilities
You will be responsible for the development and maintenance of MACH products that are main elements of HVDC - High Voltage Direct Current system. The work requires deep understanding of digital electronics and embedded systems both theoretical as well as practical tasks.
Requirement management, development of design specifications and documentation are part of the work tasks as well.
You will have the responsibility to create robust designs within the cost and time limits with a product lifecycle management perspective.
We work in a modern environment where both rapid prototyping and productification takes place. To our help we have tools and labs for the complete electronic hardware development cycle, from early prototype testing to final system verification.
You will have the responsibility of your design in all these steps.
You will be living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
A deep interest and passion in analog electronics design, 10+ years experience on developing analog electronics hardware and 5+ years of experience with industry standard schematic capture and PCB layout tools
Proven experience on discrete analog electronics design, e.g. transistor level design of analog front end/output stages, amplifiers, comparators, converters and gate drivers
Experience on simulation and measurement techniques with proven experience in making correlation between the theoretical and practical domains, theoretical knowledge and practical experience on EMI, EMC, grounding and low noise analog electronics design on board level, proficiency in board bring-up and debugging skills
Experience with lab equipment and test setups for analog signal measurements and experience on product/system verification and environmental testing, proven understanding and real-world application of DFx (DFM, DFA and DFT). Practical knowledge in manufacturing of PCBs and PCBAs
Ability to prepare well organized documentation for designs, verification/production tests and manufacturing knowledge of electronic hardware development life cycle and obsolescence management.
Experience on working with multi-functional hardware, software and system architecture teams Experience on digital electronics design based on FPGAs, DSPs and microprocessors is a plus Ability to write test software for hardware verification is a plus
Experience with PLM tools is a plus Experience from reliability analysis such as MTBF, FMEA and FTA is a plus Master's or higher degree in Electrical Engineering or related field is a plus
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Last day to apply is 2023-08-03 Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today.
Recruiting Manager Stephen Palmer, Stephen.palmer@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Torbjörn Wilund, +46 107 38 25 73, Unionen: Stefan Barkman +46 107-38 33 04, Ledarna: Christer Fridlund +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter, Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com
