R&D Director
Randstad AB / Chefsjobb / Solna Visa alla chefsjobb i Solna
2022-11-30
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2022-11-30Dina arbetsuppgifter
CytaCoat AB was founded with the purpose of developing new and improved anti-microbial coating technologies that can prevent healthcare-associated infections. CytaCoat's technology has the potential to transform multiple medical device areas and can be adapted for devices used in many different indications, where prevention of bacterial colonization, bio-film formation and infection prevention can have a huge beneficial impact for patients, practitioners and health care costs.
CytaCoat has an important mission - reducing health care related infections with new and improved coating technologies - join CytaCoat in this mission and apply for this role as R&D Director!
As R&D Director your main responsibility is to thoroughly understand CytaCoat's technology and its potential and guide the scientific work at CytaCoat's development laboratory and production pilot plant. Also the R&D Director will lead the process of identifying and engaging science partners and collaborators and managing all product development and science collaborations.
The position is based in Solna, in the southern part of Stockholm, on the Karolinska Hospital site in dedicated laboratory facilities. As the Company moves forward it is expected that frequent travelling will be required, predominantly in Europe and potentially also in the US.
Ansvarsområden
Plan, manage, execute and document all research and development activities of the company. This includes all laboratory work and the scaled-up development work undertaken in the production pilot plant.
Strengthen the scientific basis of CytaCoat - clarify and underpin the mode of action, including development and management of science collaborations and development of a science communication (publication) strategy.
Plan, manage, execute and document the R&D work that supports the intellectual property strategy and activities of the company.
Daily management, mentoring and development of PhD level organic and polymer chemists and microbiologists.
Keep the laboratory equipped and able to perform needed experimental work, tests and assays as required.
Provide a supporting role to the CEO and COO in interacting with key stakeholders and reporting and presenting to the Board about company activities.
Together with the CEO and COO, participate as required in meetings with potential investors / licensing partners. Kvalifikationer
Educated to at least PhD level with significant experience from atleast one of following research fields; polymer chemistry, microbiology and/or biochemistry.
Have a record of previous medical device R&D management.
Have a record of scientific credibility; author of peer reviewed journal publications.
Experience in authoring and managing patents and intellectual property would be advantageous.
Experience in working in smaller entrepreneurial environments.
International experience, ideally including working across Europe (and USA).
An understanding of how R&D supports medical device Quality Management Systems and Regulatory requirements.
Fluency in English.Om företaget
CytaCoat AB is a private Swedish company located in the Karolinska Institutet Science Park AB in Solna (Stockholm area). The company was founded by a group of researchers from the Karolinska Institute, one of the foremost medical universities in the world, and the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH). It was a special purpose vehicle started with a goal to develop a new technology of antibacterial coating for medical devices. It was based on a discovery that our proprietary polymer surface exhibits a clear effect on several of the most problematic pathogenic bacteria that pose problems in healthcare today. Since then, the company has been focused on transforming this innovation into a fully viable commercial product and make it available through licenses.
CytaCoat has a fully equipped laboratory in the Karolinska Institutet Science Park, where both microbiology evaluation, optimisation of the CytaCoat technology and a pilot plant production can be performed. The company has also established contacts with clinical collaborators at Karolinska University Hospital Neonatal Unit and the Division of Clinical Microbiology. CytaCoat has also been cooperating with experienced consultants in regulatory, clinical research organisations, patent experts and providers of specialist analyses. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "201412223". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Peter Janson peter.janson@randstad.se +46766287150 Jobbnummer
7219267