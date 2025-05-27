Quantitative User Researcher
We collaborate with Business, Product, Design and Tech across the entire user funnel, from onboarding and activating people to the platform to retaining existing users through meaningful product experiences and services. All of this in service of our mission to unlock the potential of human creativity-by giving a million creative artists the opportunity to live off their art and billions of fans the opportunity to enjoy and be inspired by it.
As a member of our Product Insights team, you will join a group of highly motivated and passionate individuals, specializing in User Research, Data Science and Analytics Engineering. You will lead surveys to understand user needs, habits and behaviour across the user journey, and provide critical input when shaping compelling, user relevant offerings and experiences. This is a highly impactful role where you and the rest of the team will be able to directly impact how millions of Spotify users are supported around the world.
What You'll Do
Identify opportunities for user research to address key business questions and inform new value propositions, product improvements or innovation across the user journey.
Design and execute comprehensive research plans, including methodology selection, sample design and data collection, developing effective surveys that are aligned with research objectives and that meet quality standards.
Analyze quantitative data from internal and external sources to identify key market and user trends, patterns, and insights.
Inspire teams by employing a wide range of frameworks and storytelling techniques to communicate results and recommendations to business, product, design and engineering teams.
Build trusted relationships with stakeholders to drive impact and translate insights into product improvements, new features and business strategies. Track the impact of research on business outcomes.
Who You Are
5+ years experience of designing and executing surveys, working with statistical software and tools (e.g., SPSS, R, SQL, Python, Excel) to analyze data and generate insights.
Excellent project management skills, leading research across all stages of the project
A self starter, with a proven ability to turn ambiguous and unstructured questions into clear research objectives and plans
An engaging storyteller and communicator, comfortable presenting complex information to a variety of audiences
Thrive in a fast paced, highly collaborative, and international environment
Passion for learning and growing in the field of quantitative user research and contributing to the practice within Spotify.
Relevant experience in a consumer tech/product company is a plus
Where You'll Be
This role is based in Stockholm, Sweden
