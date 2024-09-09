Quantitative Risk Analyst to LGD models team
2024-09-09
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Do you want to play an important role in one of the largest model development programmes in Nordics? We are now looking for a Quantitative Risk Analyst to develop LGD models in Nordea. The job provides an exciting mix of challenges such as developing advanced statistical models, designing internal software libraries, working with big data, analysing economic behaviour, understanding and abiding to regulatory constraints.
At Nordea, we're committed to being a partner our customers and society can count on. Compliance and integrity go hand in hand. Joining us means you'll have an impact on how we do banking - today and tomorrow. So bring your ideas, skills and unique background. With us, you'll be in good company with plenty of opportunities to collaborate, grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the LGD models team in Risk Models Methodology & IRB Models in Nordea. Working with us, you will be a part of one of the most important programs for the bank, which consists in upscaling Nordea's internal models for credit risk. The primary focus of this role is development of LGD models, but there would be opportunities to work other IRB parameters.
As the Quantitative Risk Analyst, you will develop your skills within advanced modelling - a field which is in high focus in Nordea.
Being a part of the broader Group Risk organization, you'll help ensure that compliance underpins every decision we make and every action we take. By bringing your perspectives to the team and through your focus on quality and cooperation, you will be important.
What you'll be doing:
* Develop, test and maintain LGD models
* Develop tools for data extraction for model development and other analysis
* Continuously work on improving methodological choices for the models and be able to clearly communicate its rationale and impact to internal and external stakeholders
* Join an open and inspiring atmosphere, where you will cooperate closely with your colleagues across the bank
* Give input to senior management and business based on data analysis and previous experience
You will join a highly professional and dedicated team of analysts with diverse background and with excellent opportunities for personal and professional development.
The role is based in Warszawa, Helsinki, Copenhagen or Stockholm.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Enjoy learning and are excited about bringing your ideas to the table
* Take the ownership of the task, but enjoying collaboration with others
* Have good communication skills to manage stakeholder interaction efficiently across the value chain
Your experience and background:
* Advanced degree in a quantitative field, including but not limited to economics, statistics, mathematics, data science, or similar
* Experience in SQL, Python, SAS or similar
* Understanding of statistical and machine learning methods
* Experience in working with data and models
* Knowledge of IRB models is an advantage
Nice to have:
* Experience in driving deliveries, ideally in an agile environment
* Knowledge of credit risk processes and bank products
* Understanding of technologies and IT solutions used for data processing
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 23/09/2024. We will go through applications on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline, therefor we encourage you to apply as soon as possible. For more information, you're welcome to contact Valeriia Dzhamalova at valeriia.dzhamalova@nordea.com
.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
