Job description
Randstad Engineering is seeking a Quality Professional in Quality Management (QM) for a consultant assignment at our client site in Finspång. This role presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to improving processes and projects for our client, leveraging your expertise in quality management.
Randstad Engineering is specialized in competences within engineering. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Engineering, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
As a Quality Professional in QM, your main goal will be to enhance processes and projects by addressing process deviations (NC) and supporting action plans to prevent faults in projects and products. You will play a crucial role in continuously improving our client's Integrated Management System (IMS), contributing to their adherence to existing ISO certificates (ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 50001).
How You'll Make an Impact:
Perform and support Root Cause Analyses.
Facilitate workshops to support and coordinate improvement projects and processes.
Ensure accuracy and consistency in reporting.
Support internal and external audits.
Collaborate with various functions to identify improvement opportunities.
Develop and deliver internal training on integrated management systems.
Qualifications
A technical background and proven experience in project-based businesses with high technical complexity.
Bachelor's degree in business, engineering, or a related field.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with meticulous attention to detail and accuracy.
A collaborative mindset with excellent social skills, capable of working effectively in multidisciplinary teams.
Strong communication and presentation skills.
Proficiency in English; Swedish language skills are advantageous.
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
