Quality Engineer - Mechanical
2024-08-06
Job description
Randstad is searching for Quality Engineers for a consultant assignment at Siemens Energy in Finspång. As a Quality Engineer in this role, you will be assigned to various delivery projects at Siemens Energy. Your primary responsibility will be to review designs and verify documentation for mechanical installations, pipelines, valves, and pressurized vessels associated with explosive atmospheres.
Responsibilities
Review contracts to identify and document local regulations related to pipes and pressure vessels.
Compile a list of equipment falling under the Pressure Equipment Directive (PED) and review their classification and certificates.
Conduct safety inspections at locations where turbine packages are installed. Verify and inspect that the mechanical installation complies with both company and customer requirements regarding pipes and pressure vessels.
Write inspection reports detailing any deviations that need to be addressed.
Support the sales organization in matters related to pressurized equipment, welding, etc.
Prepare reports on compliance with the Pressure Equipment Directive and Machinery Directive as a basis for CE marking of pipes and turbine packages.
Qualifications
Proficiency in contract reading.
Experience in quality work.
Degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Structured and precise approach to tasks.
Understanding and knowledge of the Pressure Equipment Directive, Machinery Directive, ASME, and EN 13480 standards.
