Location: Uppsala
Employment type: Full-time
Join Galderma, a leading global dermatology company with a strong international presence and a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence. We offer exciting opportunities for personal and professional development in a dynamic and purpose-driven environment.
The Role
We are seeking a Quality Control Specialist - Microbiological Methods to join our Quality Control (QC) organization. In this senior expert role, you will act as the technical authority for microbiological analytical methods, providing scientific guidance, training, and support to QC colleagues, cross-functional departments, and Galderma's global network. You will ensure analytical methods and laboratory routines comply with GMP and internal quality standards, lead method validations, and drive continuous improvement within the microbiological area. This position is ideal for an experienced professional with advanced technical expertise and a passion for quality, science, and innovation.
Key Responsibilities
* Serve as Subject Matter Expert (SME) in microbiological methods, including troubleshooting, optimization, and method development.
* Provide technical leadership, guidance, and mentorship to QC team members and cross-functional stakeholders.
* Lead and coordinate microbiological method validations, including design, execution, evaluation, and report writing.
* Ensure microbiological analyses and QC operations comply with GMP, GxP, and Galderma quality standards.
* Identify, evaluate, and mitigate quality and compliance risks; contribute technical expertise to deviation investigations.
* Represent QC in cross-functional and global projects, contributing microbiological insights and expertise.
* Drive continuous improvement and simplification of analytical methods, work instructions, and quality systems.
* Prepare and present technical documentation, reports, and presentations for audits, inspections, and management reviews.
* Promote and contribute to a positive, compliant, and collaborative laboratory culture.
Your Profile
Education:
* PhD or Master's degree (or equivalent) in Microbiology, Biotechnology, Biochemistry, or a related field.
Experience:
* At least 10 years of experience in Quality Control or R&D, with strong focus on microbiological methods and method validation.
* Extensive laboratory experience in microbiological techniques, including troubleshooting and optimization.
* Documented experience with GxP, GMP, and regulatory frameworks relevant to pharmaceuticals and/or medical devices.
* Proven ability to train, coach, and communicate complex technical information clearly and effectively to diverse audiences.
Skills:
* Advanced problem-solving and analytical thinking skills.
* Strong communication and presentation abilities in Swedish and English (both written and spoken).
* Ability to manage complex projects independently and work collaboratively across functions and geographies.
Proactive and structured approach to process design, improvement, and quality risk management.
