Quality Assurance Specialist
Hays AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-04-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hays AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Stenungsund
, Vara
eller i hela Sverige
Quality Assurance Specialist - AstraZeneca - Gothenburg - 12-month consultancy assignment
Are you interested in a challenging opportunity within the Development Quality function in one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies?
The Development Quality function is responsible for quality oversight of the pharmaceutical development activities within AstraZeneca. We are now looking for a Senior Specialist with GMP focus for our Gothenburg team.
AstraZeneca's pharmaceutical development organisations manage all facets of the process of turning a molecule into a medicine which patients can safely and effectively use. The Senior Specialist role has a broad range of responsibilities to ensure all internal and external requirements are fulfilled for the AstraZeneca projects in the development phase.
We have an exciting opportunity for a 12-month temporary assignment as Senior Specialist in the Site Quality Gothenburg team, who'll be the prime source for quality & compliance advice and providing quality support to the science functions and throughout the drug development process chains.
This is a great opportunity for you who are strong in quality and like to work close to development, Good Manufacturing Practice and making sure quality is assured when delivering new products.
The role:
Working in the Site Quality team means you will work closely with the internal assets/facilities, teaming up with the pharmaceutical development functions and be involved in cross-business processes. To build strong relationships with these functions, knowing their business is key, to give support to projects and develop ways of working that build for success.
The ability to interpret and trend compliance data to measure and improve quality standards is key. You will develop and maintain a knowledge of the quality regulations and guidelines applicable to your area and a deep scientific understanding of the products that you are supporting.
Whilst taking on your own specialist areas and making good quality decisions, you will be encouraged to think strategically and use your problem-solving skills to resolve any quality issues. You will participate and contribute to continuous improvement projects with the aim to standardize and simplify our internal processes.
Typical Accountabilities:
• Responsible for quality release of manufactured Drug Product, Investigational Medicinal Products for clinical trials.
• Support the pharmaceutical development functions with investigations of deviations, changes and other quality and compliance decisions in development projects related to drug products.
• Providing proactive quality advice to support the development, implementation and continuous improvement of GMP quality systems across the Clinical Supply functions and support the implementation of agreed global standards.
• Operate as part of a global organisation with an integrated mindset to create an organisation with common processes and ways of working.
Essential for the role:
• M.Sc. in pharmacy or engineering (specialising in Pharmaceuticals) with at least 3 years' experience of working within a pharmaceutical GMP environment (manufacturing, packaging or analysis).
• Demonstrates an understanding of international quality systems regulations, concepts, and industry practices to adopt best-in-class processes.
• A comprehensive understanding of GMP regulations, the pharmaceutical development process and the supply chain process would be advantageous.
• Ability to work in a fast-paced environment, meet deadlines, and balance multiple priorities. Independently motivated, detail-oriented, and a "can-do" attitude.
• Excellent teamwork and networking skills and encourages team effectiveness.
• A good communicator with experience of interacting effectively across interfaces, collaborating internally.
• Fluent in written and spoken English.
About AstraZeneca Gothenburg Hub:
Our stunning campus in Gothenburg is one of AstraZeneca's three strategic science centers. The site is home to over 2,500 employees, from 50 different nationalities. Gothenburg includes a complete range of functions, and as such offers plenty of development opportunities for a wide range of professionals. Our science teams in Gothenburg collaborate with academic and industry partners in Sweden and globally. And the site itself has been designed with collaboration in mind. From the Coffee Lab to exercise areas, we've built a series of environments where innovation can happen.
What you need to do now
If you're interested in this role, click 'apply now' to forward an up-to-date copy of your CV, or call us now.
If this job isn't quite right for you, but you are looking for a new position, please contact us for a confidential discussion on your career. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-19
E-post: Hays.73458.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "900946". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hays AB
(org.nr 556640-6103) Arbetsplats
Hays Kontakt
Linnea Killander linnea.killander1@hays.com +46 8 588 043 00 Jobbnummer
9277024