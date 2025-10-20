QA Engineer
2025-10-20
About this role
We are now looking for a QA Engineer to join our R&D team. You will be part of a cross-functional team in which you will take on the responsibility for activities related to testing throughout the development process, helping us secure a quality delivery of our state-of-the-art video analytics system to which thousands of cameras across the world are connected.
You will, together with your team plan, implement and maintain automated tests of various types and collaborate with developers to address potential issues. You pay attention to details, are enthusiastic about uncovering the next bug and bring experience in test development.
Besides your contributions to the team, you are one that champions a culture of continuous improvement, suggesting enhancements to testing processes and test strategies across the organization. We're a small team and your possibility to influence the way of working is large; improvements can be suggested and implemented in everything from continuous integration processes to automated end-to-end testing.
Our company culture is based on freedom and responsibility. For us that means you will be given extensive freedom to make technical decisions while meeting our high standards and making decisions in a responsible way. You will be located at our headquarters in Gothenburg where we are a team with a lot of energy and a strong sense of community.
This role is hybrid remote with three days weekly in the office.
Who we think you are
To be successful in this role we expect you to bring extensive software development experience and have worked with complex systems. You also need a good understanding of organizational aspects of software development and of how to collaborate efficiently with others.
Requirements
At least 3 years of experience in testing and test development.
Strong knowledge in test development, testing methodologies and preferably in testing of both backend and frontend functionality.
Experience in Go, TypeScript and related test frameworks is a plus.
Experience in PlayWright is a plus.
Experience in C# and C++ is desired.
A strong desire to collaborate with others and to contribute to team success.
Excellent communication and organization skills and great personal initiative and drive, with an ability to understand requirements of different stakeholders, keeping things organized, and making things happen.
Proficiency in English. Swedish is a plus but not a requirement.
A degree in computer science or software engineering. Alternatively, a combination of other relevant education (formal or self-taught) and experience.
About Irisity
At Irisity, we develop video analytics software for the security industry with profound respect for personal integrity and privacy, focusing on detecting suspicious activity rather than exposing personal identity. Our system excels at the automatic detection of unwanted activity, such as intruders at construction sites at night, or people climbing roofs or breaking windows. We focus on detecting and preventing criminal activity without registering the identity of regular citizens. At sensitive installations such as schools, our system anonymizes all individuals to hide their identity, to make sure that the invasion of privacy is kept at a zero level. This way, our system can detect what happens and alerts, leading to reduced crime rates and increased safety without any negative effects on personal privacy.
Irisity AB (publ) is a public company listed at OMX Nasdaq First North, with headquarters in Gothenburg. We currently employ a staff of 70+ people globally in development, sales, support, and finance. Our R&D department consists of a computer vision / machine learning team together with an excellent group of system architects, designers, and software developers. Our software is packaged into a complete cloud-based SaaS platform marketed towards large global customers and with thousands of cameras connected.
We are now looking for more skilled, friendly, and passionate people who want to participate in making sure that the camera security industry ends up on the right side of history.
As a global company, we value diverse, inclusive teams that can contribute to our team success through their unique perspectives and experiences and backgrounds.
We are looking forward to receiving your application. Selection and interviews will be performed continuously until the position is filled. For integrity reasons, we do not accept applications submitted by e-mail.
