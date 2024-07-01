Purchasing Specialist Direct Materials
2024-07-01
Volvo Cars Group is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to deliver the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo Cars.
Few industries offer as great an opportunity for career growth and personal development as the new European battery industry. In working for this joint venture, you do not only develop skills that are highly sought after in the global automotive and industrial sector but are also making a concrete impact to create a climate-neutral way of life for future generations.
The gigafactory will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. With construction set to begin in 2023, the plant will have a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) and thereby enable a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. As the battery makes up a large part of an electric vehicle's total life cycle carbon emissions, this foundation for clean battery production forms a key basis for Volvo Cars' aspirations for sustainable manufacturing and a fully climate-neutral manufacturing network.
We are looking for a Purchasing Specialist for Direct Material who will play an important part in building our passionate supply chain team.
In this role you will have an exciting opportunity to work across exiting categories of Direct Materials needed to build a battery cell. To make sure we succeed with production of cells in our Giga Factory you will work in close collaboration with Northvolt's Category organization leveraging on joint sourcing strategies, supplier base and volumes, togehter we develop a supplier bas for a new Industry in Europe. You will also work very close with NOVO R&D to secure that we have a sufficent supplier base and supply for testing and research.
You will be reporting to Manager Purchasing Direct Material.
Your future responsibilities
- Take responsability for purchasing activities including understanding the consolidated needs, finding the right suppliers, negotiating and putting suitable agreements in place
- Work collaboratively with stakeholders and suppliers on new projects, supply contracts and cost optimization initiatives
- Develop procurement plan/schedule for NOVO to develop a suitable supplier base, bundle needs within NOVO and together with Northvolt.
- Create frame agreements and catalogs for the purchase of materials and in line with specified cost, quality, and delivery target
- Ensure compliance with company purchasing policies, guidelines, and procedures
- Assess and evaluate suppliers and undertake performance reviews to ensure contract compliance and manage performance improvement activities
- Monitor market trends and supplier market
Your profile
You share our passion to make the world a better, cleaner place. You have worked in the operations of an industrial or automotive company and embrace working cross-functionally in a matrix. You are convinced that working in a diverse, multi-cultural environment does not only drive value, it also is a source of energy and satisfaction for you. You are service oriented and understand that indirect procurement is a pivotal function ensuring a smooth construction, commissioning, and manufacturing process.
From your education and professional career to date, you
- Have several years of experience of purchasing Direct Material across categories.
- Learned to engage with internal stakeholders and drive early involvement through a combination of subject matter expertise and service orientation
- Master the collaboration in a matrix organization and have effectively represented your site in central supplier and category strategies
- Have successfully cultivated supplier networks and built supplier relationships with the objective to establish long-term partnerships
We believe that you bring
- Preferably, a degree in Engineering or Business Administration
- An eye for details while having the big picture in mind
- Strong communication, interpersonal and influencing skills
- Analytical thinking and problem-solving skills
- Can-do attitude and entrepreneurial spirit
- Ability to work well within a diverse team environment, as well as independently
- Flexibility and the motivation to take on new challenges
- Curiosity, grit and a sense of humor
We want to inform you that we handle applications on a rolling-basis, don't wait with your application! During the summer though, our recruitment process may take longer than usual due to the holiday season. We ask for your understanding and appreciate your patience. We will review your application as soon as possible and get back to you at the earliest opportunity.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-18
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
