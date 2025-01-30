PT Production IT Manager
2025-01-30
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
Do you have a transformation passion? Do you want to help us stay ahead of the competition and facilitate future TRATON synergies? The vision of Industrial IT is to be the driver of excellence within Process and IT, powering Production & Logistics (P&L) with a digital Industrial system to be a reference in our industry. We also are driving TRATON transformation from a process and IT perspective.
Within the TRATON P&L governance structure, we have the forum: Production Team (PT) Production IT. This Production Team has members of all brands from both resp. line organization as well IT. The purpose of the PT is to create group leverages for an efficient Process and IT landscape. With the introduction of the TRATON Modular System (TMS) we have new opportunities for Group production and in the same time it will put challenges on connecting our processes as well as system landscapes. Operationally the focus is on TMS1 and here we have nominated a dedicated project manager.
To secure we match the overall TRATON strategic group ambitions with necessary P&L process and IT alignments we are now looking for the PT Production IT manager. We see the role of this person to identify the mile stones and align the brand demands. Also to prepare for meetings and decisions, securing that group demands are reflected in brand roadmaps. The role will also include co-ordination with other fora in the TRATON P&L governance structure were demands of Process & IT alignment initiates.
Job Responsibilities
In order to succeed, you will be communicating and coordinating Process and IT between the brands and with the other Production Teams. You will also prepare PT Production IT meetings and workshops and prepare for decisions with the TRATON P&L structure.
Who You Are
You are a visionary and empathetic leader, gracefully guiding the PT Production IT towards achieving strategic goals. You thrive in a cross-company and cross-cultural environment with operations in widely spread geographical locations. You have a natural affinity for Production and Logistics Processes as well as IT.
You are an articulate and compassionate communicator, adept at creating structure around you, nurturing relationships with diverse stakeholders, and driving complex questions toward well-considered decisions.
Your extensive and insightful knowledge of the processes within Production and Logistics makes you a confident and inspiring figure in your field. You likely have an engineering education and/or equivalent experience.
Your established and flourishing career within Scania or TRATON has provided you with broad expertise within P&L. We anticipate that you will regularly travel to engage with other brands, embracing collaboration with warmth and adaptability. Proficiency in written and spoken English is essential, and basic skills in Swedish are a valuable asset.
This Is Us
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-02-16. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Recruiting manager Thijs Zwaveling, +46 706 446 061 or Susanne Wall +46 736 686 733 currently fulfilling this role.
We look forward to your application!
