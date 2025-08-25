Projektledare Landskrona
Experis AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Landskrona Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Landskrona
2025-08-25
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Landskrona
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
, Lomma
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an engaged and driven Project Manager for an exciting long-term consultancy assignment with one of our clients in the energy industry.
You will have the opportunity to work in a global organization at the forefront of innovation, sustainability, and the energy solutions of the future. We are looking for someone who wants to take responsibility, drive projects forward, and be part of a journey where your skills and commitment make a real difference - both for our client and for the future.
Start 15sep 2025
Slut 14sep 2026
Description
Project Management is responsible for
* Project execution, contract compliance, Client 's customer 's satisfaction/target fulfilment and financial results, for a project, or
* in a sub-project of a large project for the execution, contract compliance, client 's customer 's satisfaction /target fulfilment and financial results. This typically includes negotiations with suppliers and Hitachi Energy's customer representatives as well as handling deviations/claims.
Project Manager:
* Lead the execution of medium-sized customer projects / internal projects and ensure that all related activities are performed in accordance with the client 's policies, contractual agreements, quality standards, health, safety & environment requirements, financial targets, as well as schedule commitments.
* Leads the project team allocated to the project, defining main guidelines, allocating project tasks, and motivate and monitor internal and external resources to accomplish all tasks and milestones. Provides performance feedback regarding allocated resources working on projects.
Description
Project Management is responsible for;
* Project execution, contract compliance, Hitachi Energy's customer 's satisfaction/target fulfilment and financial results, for a project, or
* in a sub-project of a large project for the execution, contract compliance, Hitachi Energy's customer 's satisfaction /target fulfilment and financial results. This typically includes negotiations with suppliers and Hitachi Energy's customer representatives as well as handling deviations/claims.
Project Manager: Lead the execution of medium-sized customer projects / internal projects and ensure that all related activities are performed in accordance with our client policies, contractual agreements, quality standards, health, safety & environment requirements, financial targets, as well as schedule commitments. Leads the project team allocated to the project, defining main guidelines, allocating project tasks, and motivate and monitor internal and external resources to accomplish all tasks and milestones. Provides performance feedback regarding allocated resources working on projects.
Project Manager with the support of project team is responsible for successful execution / delivery of assigned project(s) on-time, within budget with on- quality & safety framework.
- PMP® Certification from Project Management Institute or IPMA Level C/D certification.
- Ability to work with projects of different size, complexity, and contractual types.
Knowledge, Skills and Experience;
* Minimum three (3) years' experience managing projects of different size, complexity, and contractual types.
* Bachelor's Degree or similar in engineering with domain experience in energy business
* Another technical degree with 10-15 years of work experience within relevant field.
* Communicate fluent in English language
Vad kan Jefferson Wells erbjuda dig?
Som konsult på Jefferson Wells får du möjlighet att utvecklas på olika uppdrag inom olika branscher. Konsultföretaget Jefferson Wells ingår i den stora koncernen ManpowerGroup och vi får ständigt in nya, spännande uppdrag, vilket skapar möjligheter för din personliga utveckling och karriär. Du blir som konsult en del av vårt härliga team!
Kontaktuppgifter och ansökan
Vi ser fram emot din ansökan! Skicka in ditt CV och ett personligt brev där du beskriver din erfarenhet och ditt ledarskap. Urval sker löpande, så vänta inte med att ansöka.
Vid frågor är du välkommen att kontakta ansvarig konsultchef Cecilia Lindgren på cecilia.a.lindgren@manpower.se
Om Jefferson Wells
Jefferson Wells är ett värderingsstyrt bolag med konsulternas karriärsmål i fokus. Vi har ett långsiktigt engagemang i våra konsulter för att skapa balans mellan privatliv och arbetsliv. Som konsult hos Jefferson Wells utvecklar du tillsammans med din konsultchef en specifik karriärplan utifrån dina önskemål och din kompetens. Genom oss får du möjlighet att arbeta på stora internationella koncerner och mindre bolag inom många olika branscher. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "bc4d6c50-7295-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Jefferson Wells Kontakt
Cecilia Lindgren cecilia.a.lindgren@manpower.se +46703782727 Jobbnummer
9475225