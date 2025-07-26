Projektledare
2025-07-26
Job Description
Do you want to contribute to Swedish industrial history and feel that your efforts and skills make a difference? Do you also want to be part of creating a sustainable future for our planet and at the same time develop yourself and your career? Hitachi Energy's production unit in Piteå, Sweden, manufactures composite parts for large electrical transformers, switches and switchgear for customers all over the world. The demand for our products and services is growing rapidly and we are therefore now expanding our organization. You now have the chance to become part of our Marketing & Sales team in Piteå as our next Project Manager.
The project manager is the spider in the web and is responsible for ensuring that our many delivery projects to the end customer take place according to set goals and time frames. This role leads a team consisting of employees from other departments within Hitachi Energy Composites. The team's task is broad and deliveries are made to customers and large energy projects all over the world.
How you will make an impact
Ensure that projects are delivered according to set goals, timeframes, and customer expectations.
Inspire, engage, and motivate the project team to achieve common goals.
Establish and follow up cost budgets for each project.
Lead implementation and follow-up meetings to ensure progress and coordination within the organization.
Hold regular project follow-up meetings.
Be responsible for clear and effective communication with project stakeholders, both internally and externally.
Your background
A technical university education or equivalent experience in a relevant field.
Documented experience of project management, preferably in the industrial sector.
A natural leadership ability, strong drive and good communication skills that inspire the team to achieve set goals.
Very good knowledge of Swedish, both spoken and written, as well as a good understanding of English in both speech and writing.
More about us
Take the opportunity to become part of a world-leading and technology-leading company and give yourself unlimited career opportunities by applying for this position! Apply today. We review the applications on an ongoing basis and the advertisement may therefore be closed without reservation.
For questions regarding the position, please contact the recruiting manager Åke Persson, ake.persson@hitachienergy.com
Trade union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers - Marcus Nordlund Oja, +46 (10) 7383193, Unionen - Per Lidman, +46 (10) 7389866. Other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner tobias.n.nilsson@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
