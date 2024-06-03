Project Technical Engineering
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2024-06-03
Do you want to enable green energy transition, and together with colleagues meet the world's needs for sustainable, flexible and insecure energy?
We are now looking for an experienced Project Engineer who will be a part of our department at TPC. As a Project Engineer, you will be responsible for the design and delivery of the complete auxiliary systems such as fire detection and protection system to the HVDC projects. Our team culture is flexible and cooperative with highest regards for safety and occupational health.
Living core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business. In this position we offer Hybrid work solutions, where you can work from Ludvika and Västerås.
Your responsibilities
To design and prepare requirement specifications and related technical documents based on the customer specifications, standards and local regulations.
Coordinating all technical interfaces towards other domains from the beginning till the end of HVDC projects including testing and commissioning.
To be proactive in finding the future's obstructions and plan for depletion
Working closely with colleagues and engineers across various disciplines, sharing technical knowledge and best practices cross border.
Attending project's regular meetings to get updates on the status and take actions required.
To propose a design in HVDC tenders and raising all clarifications and deviations required for the respected design to both internal and external stakeholders.
Budgeting the tenders for fire detection and protection systems
Assessing the risks in the proposed design in tenders and take required actions accordingly.
Your background
You hold a Bachelor within the relevant technical are, preferably Electrical engineering.
Minimum 3 years' experience from the electric power industry - for example HVDC or power plant technology is also seen as an advantage in the role.
An independent and communicative person who is motivated to take on a new challenge.
You have great communication skills and can easily seek and find the needed information. As a person you are an independent person who naturally builds relations with both internal and external partners.
As you will be a part of a global business, fluency in English is required, written and spoken alike. Knowing Swedish language is meritorious.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? We are exciting to hear from you! At Hitachi Energy we value you as a person and believe in personal development. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply no later than 17th of June 2024.
Recruiting Manager Shabnam Shojaei, shabnam.shojaei@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy answer your questions about this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043; Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Julia Wiklund, Julia.wiklund1@hitachienergy.com
