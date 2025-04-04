Project technical engineer
The Opportunity
Join our dynamic project team to handle electrical and optical connections in our test facilities at HVDC.
You will be involved in testing the control and protection systems for our HVDC systems and contribute to our development efforts. This role offers opportunities to work abroad and requires responsibility for electrical works and ensuring electrical safety in assigned projects within our test facility.
Do you want a challenging and exciting job in a varied environment? - Johan Konieczny, Team Manager FST Operations - HVDC Control & Protection Operations
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't fulfil all requirements.
How you'll make an impact
You will be part of a project team that do all electrical and optical connections in our test facilities.
You will be part of testing the control and protection system for our HVDC systems.
You will be part of our development.
There is the opportunity to work abroad.
Responsible for electrical works and electrical safety in assigned project in our test facility.
Your background
You hold a high school education as electrician or similar.
You are interested in technical solutions and curious to learn new things.
You are a good teamplayer.
You are used to "Learning by doing".
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you?
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Johan Konieczny johan.konieczny@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position.
