Project Procurement Manager
2024-01-25
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
This role is about supporting large or complex projects during tendering and execution phases by finding the best suppliers, solutions, and conditions to win and execute projects. You will have the focus on large projects and be part of sales and delivery projects in various process industry segments. One segment where ABB is contributing is the expansion of battery gigafactories in Europe. This can be your chance to take an active part in the energy transformation ongoing in the world. We are typically using the tools SAP, SAP Ariba and Procure.
Your responsibilities
Support Sales in tender phase and Project management during execution by making sure ABB has suppliers full support, priority and dedication.
Plan and execute procurement activities for tenders and projects to support objective achievements in terms of cost/budget, schedule and supply quality.
Drive the sourcing process for critical Components and Services and ensure best value for ABB by negotiating Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), quality and Terms & Conditions.
Actively optimize tenders and projects from the supply point of view and ensure reporting of KPI's.
Act as a primary interface with the Tender and Project teams as well as with Strategic Buyers and Category teams, on all SCM matters.
Follow and ensure compliance with ABB procurement policies.
Your background
This position requires knowledge and experience about complex industry projects.
Good understanding of contract negotiations, risk management as well as commercial and legal terms.
High communication and networking skills.
Experience from interacting and negotiating with suppliers.
Business acumen.
Project management skills is an advantage.
Knowledge in the areas of automation, electrification, and digitalization is a merit.
Technical interest and ability to solve problems independently.
You are a team player, driven, structured and have a result-oriented mindset.
Fluency in English is a requirement. Other languages like Swedish, German, Italian or French are meritorious.
More about us
Recruiting Torbjorn Ottosson, +46 703 50 70 95, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Sara Vestin, +46 724 64 46 88.
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
