Project Planner/Engineer
2025-01-21
We are now looking for a Project Planner / Engineer to our Energy, Recovery and Environmental (ERE) Service team in Gothenburg.
Valmet ERE Service team in Gothenburg specialize in rebuilds, maintenance, services and solutions for existing power and recovery boilers. We are also working with evaporation plants, lime kilns and flue gas cleaning. The projects range in value from 0.2 to 5 MEUR and are typically completed within 6-12 months. Our services help our clients shape a more sustainable world.
As a Project Planner/Engineer, your main task is to be responsible for creating, maintaining, and monitoring project schedules to ensure our projects stay on track. You will work closely with project managers, and other stakeholders to provide accurate and up-to-date schedule information, helping to identify potential delays and risks. In our large multi-disciplinary projects, you will support responsible senior project manager with technical coordination of engineering activities, purchases etc. You will also have the possibility to independently execute smaller projects and service agreements.
In your role you will:
Work as part of the project team and in close communication with project managers to ensure delivery project progress is maintained.
Create and manage detailed project schedules by using tools such as MS Project or similar software.
Assist project managers in prioritizing tasks and managing multiple projects simultaneously.
Execute smaller projects and service agreements, ensuring their successful completion.
Support Sales by providing simplified delivery schedules including main milestones that creates frame for the delivery project
Expectations:
To excel in this role, you should possess the following qualifications:
Previous experience in project scheduling or project management roles, preferably from pulp & paper, energy or process industry
Experience in project management, business, or operations development roles
Analytical, statistical and IT skills
Proficiency of using MS Project, Safran, Excel, PowerBI are an asset
Good communication and problem solving skills.
Proactive, flexible and self-driven; taking own initiative to find solutions and acquire information.
Fluency in Swedish & English, both written and oral; other languages are an asset.
Degree (BSc or MSc) in engineering, manufacturing, project management or a related field.
We offer a challenging work environment that values innovation and suits development-minded people who enjoy working in a fast-paced and dynamic setting. With us you can build up your expertise. We provide opportunities to support your development throughout your career.
In addition to a stimulating work in a global environment with great development opportunities, we offer a good package with benefits such as training opportunities in the workplace, wellness grants and also skills development and flexible working hours. We at Valmet invest in our staff in terms of well-being, leadership and sustainability. Sustainability is a large central part of Valmet's business strategy and technology plays an important role for us when it comes to slowing down and adapting to climate change.
Additional Information:
For more information about this role, please contact Tobias Kjellberg, Manager, Project Management, tobias.kjellberg@valmet.com
We welcome you to join the team! Please send your application latest by 16th February 2025.
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With 19,000 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. Our commitment to moving our customer's performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork. Join the team! www.valmet.com/careers Så ansöker du
