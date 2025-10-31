Project & Publishing Support
2025-10-31
Company Description
Through creativity, IKEA Marketing & Communication AB connects the heart of IKEA to the hearts and minds of the many people. We strategise, plan, and produce content that enables our retail markets to grow and position IKEA as a purpose-led business and an expert in life at home.
We are 400+ co-workers based in Älmhult, Sweden. As part of Inter IKEA Group, we work towards the vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people.
Do you want to go to work and help create a better life at home?
With us, you can feel at home at work while sharing that feeling with millions of people around the world. We encourage you to stand up for yourself and others, creating an environment where everyone feels welcome. We invite you to open new doors, embrace mistakes, and grow from them. As our next Project and publishing support, you'll have many opportunities to try things you've never done before.
Whether you're a recent graduate or have extensive experience in CMS, we would love to have you in our innovative team! We value diverse perspectives and skills. If you believe you fit the criteria, seize this opportunity by applying today and be a key player in our success story!"
Job Description
As a Project and publishing support you'll play an important part in the team. Your primary focus will be:
Support project teams with a wide range of internal operations & administrative tasks, ensuring projects are set up for success from beginning to end.
Interact with a width of IKEA information systems/tools to source, edit, upload and/or update high-quality data/assets from/to projects as needed.
Build and deliver content in the IKEA provided Content Management Systems (CMS).
Distribute and communicate our global content deliveries to agreed IKEA partners & stakeholders.
Bring user expertise, interacting with a width of IKEA support & information systems, to manage high-quality data/product assets from/to projects as needed.
Able to quickly learn and navigate the different systems & tools
Qualifications
The role as a Project and publishing support requires you to have:
Basic knowledge and understanding for SEO
Knowledge in Adobe programs
Knowledge in Content management systems
UX design studies/working experiences and /or interest
Basic knowledge in HTML and CSS
Knowledge in accessibility
Fluent in English language both written and spoken.
It's a plus if you are also:
Communicative and have some experiences in stakeholder dialogue.
Resourceful, solution-oriented, and quickly adapt to meet the changing project needs, conditions, and time frames.
Able to clarify, guide & simplify navigation of the different systems & content delivery packages to end users.
Additional information
Get ready to assemble something new! We look forward to receiving your application by November 16th, 2025.
Please note that in this recruitment we are not able to support with relocation.
The job requires a high level of presence at the office in Älmhult.
If you have any questions about the recruitment process, reach out to Recruiter Matilda Winninge at matilda.winninge@inter.ikea.com
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, or what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers' dreams and needs. At IKEA we're all working on the same project.
If you have a special need that requires accommodation in the recruitment process, just let us know. Så ansöker du
