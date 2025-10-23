Project Manager with programming skills, Lund
Axis Communications continues to grow and the interest in us from customers and partners continues to increase, all leading to that our exciting expansion and change journey continues!
We are now looking for you, a Project Manager with skills in Basic Programming interested in AI and in leading and implementing change initiatives in a global company, to join our IT-Compliance team in Lund, Sweden.
We have the ambition to empower the team to efficiently implement new ways of working initiatives as well as improve our internal communication activities, so if you are project manager who enjoys change, have skills in basic programming and enjoys communication this is a great opportunity!
Who is your future team?
IT Compliance is a team within Axis IT Governance, and we are a team of specialists, that collaborates cross-functional in Axis. As we operate across the Axis organization it requires us to secure that we have efficient tools as well as well-established stakeholder networks and that we regularly communicate in these networks.
We are specialists in privacy, in information security, and in contract management related to IT-systems. To secure that Axis stays compliant with international regulations and standards (ISO27001 etc) is also part of our responsibility, leading to that we continuously communicate news or progress updates as well as coach the Axis organization to take corrective actions aiming to improve Axis security posture.
What you'll do here as Project manager, IT compliance:
* Lead initiatives aiming to secure our compliance work stays relevant, improve our organizational operational efficiency and support Axis journey to be more data driven.
* Work hands on with basic programming initiatives, e.g. asset management, workflow implementation or automation of existing flows or processes in the IT-Compliance team.
* Actively bridge the gap between IT and business, by interacting with our stakeholders across Axis to understand how/if IT Compliance can support or where a change in e.g. our management system ISMS would be beneficial.
* Continuously communicate and coach the global organization with how to in a systematic approach work with existing and new compliance tools.
* Lead and report progress / challenges of IT-Compliance initiatives to IT-G management team
* May include coordination cross functional teams & projects as well
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
To succeed in this position, we believe you have experience from working with initiatives aiming to bridge the gap between IT and Business in a global context combined with an interest in and competence in basic programming skills.
You will play a central role in our team by leading initiatives aiming to improve our organizational operational efficiency and support Axis journey to be even more data driven, hence the combination of programming skills and project management experience is key to success.
Change management and leading change initiatives e.g. new ways of working should also be one of your work experiences.
You are a good communicator with developed leadership skills and networking skills.
As if this wasn't enough, we love you to be curious forward leaning with an interest to help us adapt to the new paradigms a shift towards AI will lead us.
We'd love to hear that you have/are:
* +5 years of experience within Project Management.
* Theoretical and practical project management skills, traditional and agile methods.
* Coaching in agile methods and SCRUM / Kanban is a merit
* Experienced in continuous improvement and change management, high focus on improved ways of working.
* Awareness of ITSM and hold a certificate in ITIL are both a merit
* Self-driven, problem-solving mindset and a responsive team player
* Excellent in Swedish and English, both written and speech
Combined with skills in:
* Asset management, high focus on design of sustainable asset structures
* Workflow design and process design, skills in e.g. UML, BPMN or similar standards are an advantage.
* Information architecture
* Data base structures
In short, we believe that a successful candidate for this role, besides genuine project management and leadership skills, has experience and interest in basic programming, is eager to continue improving Axis ways of working, are curious to try out AI in our context. You do also have a strong personal drive and enjoy implementation and communication of changes.
What Axis has to offer
We are a world leader in network video, where cutting-edge technology meets global impact.
Here, you'll contribute to meaningful projects that shape the future of security and surveillance - developing solutions used worldwide.
Your well-being matters to us. We offer a range of benefits, including a company bonus, Friday cake, wellness allowance, health insurance - and even your own Axis bicycle.
To learn more about Axis, our innovative products, solutions, and vibrant company culture, explore:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Welcome to send us your application, we are continuously reviewing applications, so don 't hesitate... send in your application already today!
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Kristina Ahlgren, Ersättning
