Project manager for growing consulting company
2024-07-11
Altio is a fast-growing consulting company that operates in and for the northern region's continued development. We offer developing assignments and the chance to be part of a strong team of competent and driven colleagues. Now we are looking for you who want to contribute to our and our customers' development, and by extension that of the entire region.
About the role:
As a project management consultant, your duties primarily consist of running and leading your team in various projects.For example, your duties can be anything from creating insight into the project's background, impact goals and prerequisites, to developing activity plans and time frames. You will influence, investigate, analyze, evaluate, propose, lead, decide, implement and follow up on different action options.
The projects with us vary in layout, length and size, all depending on the customer's needs. Likewise, the type of industry can vary, which means you can expect a great variety in your work.
Who we think you are:
In order for the role of project manager to suit you, we see that you have a good understanding of product development and/or processes. Since the work involves running and leading a team, you have a natural ability to create commitment in the people around you.
This of course also means that you yourself are at least as driven and solution-oriented as your team. Your communication skills, towards both employees and customers, are very good. You are flexible, humble and motivated by a genuine curiosity for what you work with. These are part of the personal qualities we attach great importance to during recruitment.
Qualifications:
• Engineering education or other education/experience we deem equivalent and relevant to the position
• Experience in production technology and project management
• Good knowledge of Swedish and English
Meritorious:
• Experience of contact with suppliers, nationally and internationally
• Good understanding and experience regarding safety and the working environment
• Relevant certification in project management
• Experience from larger projects
• Possession of a BAS P/U license
Welcome with your application!
Apply by contacting our recruiting manager, Anna Magnusson, via the button below.
Selections are made continuously.
We look forward to hearing from you and exploring how you can contribute to our team!
About Altio
With knowledge-based consulting services in processes, technology and leadership, we help companies navigate complex issues. Finding long-term solutions to our customers' challenges requires both a genuine commitment to understanding their world, as well as the ability to see the big picture. It is precisely there that our greatest strengths lie.
We are brave, sometimes stubborn and always ready to get to the bottom of the problem. We take care of our customers' challenges as if they were our own and always stand up for each other. This is how we drive change, win trust and build relationships Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-26
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Altio Sweden AB
(org.nr 559191-7322), https://altio.se/
Nygatan 69 (visa karta
)
931 34 SKELLEFTEÅ Kontakt
Regionansvarig
Anna Magnusson anna.magnusson@altio.se 072-467 00 11
8798340