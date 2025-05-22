Project Manager Electrical Software

Technogarden AB / Göteborg
2025-05-22


Technical Project Manager - Industrialization
This role typically requires 8+ years of relevant experience, with beneficial knowledge in Electrical and Software architecture and system development.
Reporting to the Chief Project Manager, the Technical Project Lead is responsible for:

Overseeing the technical aspects of the project, including product development, purchasing, and production

Ensuring achievement of set targets and sub-targets

Planning, controlling, and monitoring activities within the technical scope of the project

The position demands strong leadership skills to manage the engineering team and coordinate with other departments to meet project objectives effectively.

Experience from the Automotive industry is beneficial

Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Technogarden AB (org.nr 556276-5189)

Björn Freed
bjorn.freed@technogarden.se

9354994

