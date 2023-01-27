Project manager Digitalization
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. IT is a crucial part of this transformation as Scania's success is depending on flexible and efficient IT solutions that support current and future business requirements. One of the factories that are at the forefront of this transformation is Transmission Assembly and we are looking to hire you as an IT Project manager.
You will be a part of a diverse and caring team that evaluates, maintain, and develop all digital solutions for our business unit during its most eventful period ever with the core mission to ensure business driven IT and to create value for our customers.
We offer an opportunity to be a part of this wonderful team during this exciting journey. You will have a manager that encourages personal growth and has the main focus on safeguarding your well-being. Included in this offer is a high level of flexible work where you will be able to partly work from home.
Your role
• Run digitalization projects with several stakeholders.
• Project management, i.e. running projects with a team, budget, and time plan.
• Execute the current Digital roadmap but also evaluate and ensure that the roadmap aligns with the vision and desired state.
• Take responsibility to create, presenting, and explaining to steering committees that include many different levels of management.
• Identify dependencies to and from other projects and create a project plan accordingly.
• Able to lead people, and discussions and find solutions to meet project goals and time plans.
• Create and communicate project plans.
• Risk management and mitigations.
Your profile
To succeed in your assignment we believe you are structured in your way of working when it comes to planning, organizing, and prioritizing your work and in the tasks that you manage.
You have good communication skills ensuring that your intended message is received and expectations are clear.
You are an inspirational leader that creates a good working climate in the projects, stimulates innovation, and creativity, and has the ability to lead people toward a common goal.
You can also inspire and lead the development of new ways of creating value for the business and supporting the development of related processes.
You consider the big picture and have no prestige in finding the best solutions. Understanding and applying business as well as digital principles as well as needs and taking it all under consideration before a decision.
Your mindset is to support the business functions in the very best way and you are comfortable in a role that requires cooperation, problem solving, and responsibility.
Language skills include being proficient in both Swedish and English, in writing as well as speaking.
You have previous experience working as a project manager and have a project management methodology certification such as SAFe, Scrum, or PPS.
Further information
If you have any further questions about this position please contact the hiring manager Oskar Ekberg, 073-6688805.
Is it you we are looking for? Submit your application today!
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply through the Scania.com career page as soon as possible but no later than 2023-02-12. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position. Welcome to apply!
