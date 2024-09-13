Project Manager, Automation and Digitalization to Boliden
Boliden Mineral AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Boliden Mineral AB i Stockholm
, Hedemora
, Landskrona
, Lycksele
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Boliden is a high-tech metal company with its own mines and smelters, committed to ensuring society's supply of base and precious metals while striving to be world's most climate-friendly and respected metal provider. Our work has been integral to the value chains that have shaped modern society for a century. The metals we mine and produce will play a crucial role in the future - it is how we produce them that matters. Join us in driving change for generations to come.
Your opportunity:
Join Boliden Business Area Smelters as a Project Manager in Automation and Digitalization, where you will lead initiatives to drive production efficiency, green metals innovation and profitability. You will play a central role in our strategy, ensuring we maintain a leadership position in the industry. In this role you will influence the future of automation and digitalization across our sites and business areas.
Who you will work with:
You will collaborate closely with specialists from Boliden's smelters and across the broader business area, focusing on creating cohesive, scalable solutions. Working in a cross-functional environment, you will increase communication, cooperation and learning across our sites while contributing to our long- and mid-term strategic plans. You will report to the Technology Manager for Business Area Smelters.
What you will do:
Lead and coordinate automation and digitalization initiatives across the business area.
Promote communication and collaboration between sites to ensure consistent project management.
Develop scalable and modular automation and digitalization solutions.
Identify and support strategic initiatives, particularly in IT/OT integrations.
Drive the adoption of an agile mindset and framework.
Contribute to strategic planning, including evaluation and development.
What you bring:
A technical academic degree or equivalent work experience.
Experience in project management, preferably in the process industry.
Knowledge of key automation and digitalization areas.
A passion for new digital tools and automation solutions.
Familiarity with metallurgical processes is a plus.
Why work with us:
Boliden offers an innovative and collaborative environment where you can shape our operations' future. We value initiative, creativity and the courage to challenge the status quo. As part of a forward-thinking team, you will be at the forefront of advancing our industry through automation and digitalization, contributing to both green metals production and overall profitability. Join us in driving the next phase of technological advancement.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
Do you want to know more about the position? Please contact hiring manager Miika Forsberg, +358407137976, miika.forsberg@boliden.com
. Do you have questions about the recruitment process? Contact Talent Acquisition Partner, Adam Martinez, adam.martinez@boliden.com
. Trade union information is available from Andreas Mårtensson (Unionen) +46 910 77 42 39, Ingela Scherling (SACO) +46 70 253 67 27 and Peter Markström (Ledarna) +46 910 77 40 09.
Last day to apply for this position is Monday 30th of September. Selection will be ongoing; we are looking forward to receiving your application as soon as possible.
If you are a representative of a recruiting firm, please refrain from contacting us about this posting. We appreciate your consideration. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boliden Mineral AB
(org.nr 556231-6850)
Klarabergsviadukten 90 (visa karta
)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8900361