Project Manager
MilDef Group AB / Militärjobb / Stockholm
2023-01-15
MilDef Group serves a global market with world-leading rugged IT solutions. Laptops, servers, switches, routers, intelligent displays - we custom-make military IT products and systems made to perform in the toughest conditions. Our ambition is to be the most innovative and flexible player in the defense industry, with a combination of high-performance products, outstanding customer service, extensive experience across many engineering disciplines, and a corporate spirit based on honesty and integrity. The company was started in 1997, with its headquarters in Helsingborg, Sweden. We have sales and support offices in the USA, UK, and Norway.
Your future challenge
Mildef Integration Sweden AB (hereinafter MIS) is a technology and installation company that offers services and products to multiple sectors such as the Swedish Armed Forces and the Swedish Coast Guard. MIS is part of Mildef Group AB who operates in a global market with world-leading tactical IT solutions.
Are your passion Project Management? Do you want to make a difference and provide cutting edge technology to where the stakes are the highest? Don't look any further - Join MIS!
As Project Manager you will lead a project team managing one or multiple integration and/or service projects.
Over time the project management tasks will vary in both complexity and scope and we will together set your individual development plan according to your earlier experiences and career interests.
Key responsibilities:
• Lead a project team and ensure that deadlines and budgets are kept
• Responsible to monitor project cost during and after projects
• Plan, execute and follow up on projects and services
• Aiding in aftermarket services such as ILS support, systems- and product training.
Who you are today
You have a degree in engineering, or equivalent work experience, as well as an interest in leading and coordinating people. You must have the ability to independently drive matters forward in your daily work and understand the technical vocabulary.
It is desirable that you have knowledge in one or more established project management models. If you are also a certified project manager, it is highly valued.
We also believe that you have:
• Strong leadership skills and excellent communication skills
• Fluent in English (the official company language)
• Experience from the defense industry or Armed Forces
Requirement:
This position requires that you are a Swedish citizen and pass our security clearance test.
What you become a part of
MilDef serves a global market with world-leading tactical IT solutions. We digitalize the world, specifically where the stakes are the highest, the requirements are the toughest, and when technology has game-changing potential.
Our ambition is to be the most innovative and flexible player in the industry, with a combination of high-performance products, outstanding customer service, extensive experience across many engineering disciplines, and a corporate spirit based on honesty, proactivity and integrity.
At MilDef we are always looking for passionate, smart and committed employees who can add a new dimension to our future journey. We will give you the tools and support your needs to grow both as a professional and as a person, with us.
We strive for a balanced age and gender spread as well as an ethnic and cultural diversity.
The role is full time and with a start date as soon as possible. This role is based in Stockholm.
We apply a continuous selection and therefore welcome your application as soon as possible, however, no later than 2022-02-12.
Welcome to a new opportunity in a creative, motivating, and welcoming company that is under substantial development!
