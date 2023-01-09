Project Manager
We are looking for a Project Manager for our passionate team in Skellefteå. In this position you will be playing a key role in construction of various of our infrastructure projects like production buildings, R&D facilities, test centres or office buildings. Together with your team and the Construction Director you be responsible for the overall planning and execution of the construction activities, incl. building utilities and installation of process equipment while ensuring that the execution develops according to overall program plan and budget.
You will deliver these capex projects by working cross-functionally with various internal and external stakeholders, supporting your end users, and collaborating with construction engineering.
You will also manage contractors and ensure proper coordination across disciplines. We believe with your great personal skills you manage an effective interface between the different stakeholders on site, QHSE as well as design and commercial management.
Finally, you will handle change management and coordinate purchases in compliance with the established change order and procurement governance.
About the team
Who are we? We are a super international team of smart and hardworking experts from all corners of the world. Teamwork is not just a buzzword - it is our DNA! Giving each other a hand, helping to solve new challenges and aiming together for higher goals and all driven by a common passion.
Work environment
People who have joined us say that the work it is very inspiring, the atmosphere positive and that they learn a lot. We dare to challenge conventional methods and with our hands-on mentality we get stuff done. Hard work pays off here. We help you to facilitate a successful career path in the company.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Successfully deliver large, design build, and self-performed construction projects
Lead and enable your teams and counterparts to solve problems and prioritize execution by company needs
Promote a safe and quality driven culture, both project and company wide
Track and understand all project costs at a fundamental level, challenge yourself and cross functional teams to drive costs down, and suggest value engineered proposals with thorough analysis
Use efficient communication methods to escalate roadblocks or communicate successes as necessary
Employ a can-do attitude, ensuring all stakeholders are engaged and aligned to the project's goals
Our projects will require on-site support through the execution phase
Personal success factors: The person we are looking for is driven, caring and structured. You thrive by leading others and work towards common goals. You are used to a high paced work environment and got good time management skills. Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, sense of quality, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges, grit and a sense of humour.
Northvolt is an equal opportunity employer. We're a diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who recognise that while our actions as individuals have a role to play in driving Northvolt towards its goals, we always seek to move forward as a team. We offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere where we win as a team - and fail as a team. Northvolt is growing at the speed of light and we are a strong believer in internal career development.
We believe that you have :
Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent
Ideally 7+ years of experience on complex manufacturing, lab, fab, cleanroom, hospital, or industrial infrastructure projects
Excellent written and verbal communication, presentation skills are a must
Advanced knowledge and proven delivery on Civil, Structural, and Architectural, Mechanical, Electrical, Safety and Controls Scopes
Ability to work within a high-performance, cross-functional organization with ambitious timelines and goals
