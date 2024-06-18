Project Manager
2024-06-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Västerås
, Borlänge
, Skellefteå
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a project manager. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Defines an appropriate project organization and provides daily supervision of project work through the design up to the hand over.
Ensure that project is delivered on-time, within scope, in accordance with HSE and QA/QC codes and regulations and within budget.
Provides PD/SPM with early warning of cost, schedule and progress variances against the baseline and provides mitigation options, analysis, and recommendations.
Develops contracting strategies to support the project execution within the approved budget and timeline.
Ensure that risk management is performed by concerned team members and risk mitigation plan is designed as required.
Set up specific ways and method to manage interfaces in all stages of the project (internal and external).
Conducting project review and creating detailed reports as required by PD/SPM.
Improving processes and solutions where necessary to optimize the project budget and schedule.
Set up specific goals and priorities within the team in line with project milestones and budget.
Optimize the project team performance by defining strategies and priorities.
Ensure Lesson learned implementation and registering the new one by project team and contractors.
Overseeing all incoming and outgoing project documentation, having well control of the key and critical documentation that may impact the project in safety, quality, budget, and schedule and define action plans where required.
To set up mechanism to mitigate potential change orders from contractors.
To ensure, with the support of the contract manager, that Company rights are protected and valid all time.
Qualifications and experience:
Bachelor's degree in engineering.
4-7 years of experience as a project manager or similar position experience on industrial projects greater than $50 million.
In-depth knowledge of a variety of project execution models and contracting strategies.
Experience managing a cross-functional team.
Ability to communicate and present project status to senior management and stakeholders.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Planned starting date is ASAP.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-18
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt AB
Alströmergatan 20
112 47 STOCKHOLM
