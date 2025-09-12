Project Manager
Join our winning organization and passionate people!
Orkla Snacks is a dominant snack company located in the Nordics and Baltics, operating across seven markets with a proud annual turnover of around 7.5 billion NOK. Our company comprises over 3,000 dedicated people, bound by a passion for nurturing our portfolio of cherished brands like KiMs, Nidar, Stratos, Sætre, Bubs, Smash, Göteborgs Kex, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Taffel, Kalev, Nói Síríus, and many more. At our core, we are more than just snacks; in Orkla Snacks we are creating moments of happiness, powered by a network of 13 specialized factories with a commitment to excellence and sustainability.
Orkla Snacks is an Orkla ASA portfolio company (PortCo). As an independent PortCo with its own board and management structure, Orkla Snacks is evolving. Our future organization will focus on three categories: Confectionery, Snacks, and Biscuits-enhancing cost efficiency, harmonization, and investment in our brands, factories, and expertise.
About the Role
We are expanding our Central team and looking for a skilled Project Manager to join our international organization. This is a unique opportunity to work across multiple business units, drive impactful projects, and contribute to the growth of beloved brands in the confectionery and snack industry. As Project Manager - Central, you will lead complex cross-functional projects, ensuring alignment, timely execution, and delivery within budget and quality standards. You'll be part of a dynamic and collaborative team, working closely with colleagues across Sweden, Norway, Latvia, Estonia, and Denmark. This position is based at our headquarter in Solna, Stockholm.
Your Responsibilities
* Lead and manage cross-Business Unit projects from ideation to launch.
* Ensure effective project execution using the Orkla Stage Gate Model.
* Drive fact-based decision-making in Project Management Reviews.
* Analyze financial data and assess organizational impact.
* Manage project documentation, meetings, and stakeholder communication.
* Conduct risk assessments and implement mitigation plans.
* Suggest process improvements and identify opportunities for innovation.
* Collaborate with third-party suppliers and partners
What You Bring
Education & Experience
* Bachelor's degree in Business Management, Economics, Marketing, or related field.
* Minimum 3 years of project management experience with a proven track record.
* Experience with third-party producers and private label development is a plus.
* Familiarity with project management methodologies and tools (e.g., Jira, MS Project).
Skills & Competencies
* Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
* Excellent organizational and multitasking skills.
* Effective stakeholder management across organizational levels.
* Fluent in Swedish and English (written and spoken).
* Proficient in MS Office (Excel, PowerPoint) and project management software.
* Driver's license required.
Personal Attributes
* Results-driven and resilient.
* Strong relationship builder and influencer.
* Skilled in managing change and getting others on board.
Why Join Us and Orkla Snacks?
Be part of an international team working on exciting products. Opportunity to travel and collaborate across borders. Contribute to meaningful projects that support brand growth and innovation. Orkla Snacks is not just a workplace; it's a community where you can grow, innovate, and contribute to a legacy of success and sustainability. We offer a competitive package, opportunities for professional development, and a chance to make a significant impact in the snacking industry.
Contact Information
For more information, you can contact: Hiring Manager, Jennifer Borchgrevink, jennifer.borchgrevink@orkla.no
or HR Partner Sigrid Kjellberg, sigrid.kjellberg@orkla.se
.
Application Deadline
Applications containing a cover letter, CV, and diplomas are screened continuously.
We encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity at Orkla Snacks and look forward to receiving your application! We review applications on a rolling basis - apply today!
