Project Manager
2024-06-10
Kalmar keeps global trade moving. Our innovative solutions contribute to every fourth container movement in the world and help transform the future of cargo handling. We believe in collaboration, delivering on our promises and that people make the difference.
Do you want to make your next move count? With us, you can
We are looking for a motivated and experienced Project Manager to join our dynamic team and lead our projects to success.
We are committed to improving the efficiency and sustainability of cargo operations worldwide. Join us in our mission to innovate and lead the industry with top-quality products and services.
The purpose of the role is to lead and manage development projects that resolve identified business needs within agreed timescales, budgets, resources, quality standards, and contractual requirements. Deliver project targets effectively and efficiently.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Lead projects:
Provide the main interface and maintain a confident relationship with the project owner, steering group and other participants in the project
Establish Project plan and project budget securing targets and deliverables according to the project charter and corresponding budget
Drive and secure delivery of projects according to approved Project plan
Plan, coordinate and execute needed decisions related to Project
Continuously follow up and report of the project targets and deliverables until project closure
Reports to Steering Group and Project Portfolio Management forum.
Support development and continuous improvement of Kalmar CB project model:
Develop and continuously improve tools and methodology for a lean, agile and efficient project management
Coach stakeholders, team members and other concerned people in project preparation and project management.
What you'll need to succeed
Education:
Education level needs to be University Degree, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) or similar experience
Project management certificate would be an asset.
Experience:
Experience and great knowledge in project management
Product development including engineering, product quality, product cost and sourcing
Leadership.
Competencies:
English and Swedish are required, other languages a plus
Good communicator, empathic, structured, service minded, self-starter, customer-oriented and strong team player.
Knowledge:
In depth-knowledge of project management by method and implementation processes
Customers and technical counter balanced products and solutions knowledge would be an asset
Strong leadership capabilities
People and team building skills, coaching and mentoring to develop high performing teams
Ability to motivate and inspire people and building trust.
You will be part of
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
More benefits:
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package geared to boost health and wellbeing
All our employees are offered comprehensive Learning & Development opportunities, annual development
plan and career progression opportunities
In most of our positions, you have flexible working hours and hybrid work (combination of remote work and on-site work)
At Kalmar, you will join a truly international working environment and support making global trade faster,
smarter and more sustainable - smarter cargo flow for a better everyday.
Interested to join?
For further information please contact Johanna Ulvagårdens, Head of Project Management by email at johanna.ulvagarden@kalmarglobal.com
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application by 30.06.2024.
Please note that the recruitment process for this position is coordinated by our HR team part of Kalmar Business Services based in Bulgaria.
Please note that the interview process may begin before the closing date of the job posting.
Kalmar is part of Cargotec
Kalmar is the global leader in sustainable cargo handling for ports, terminals, distribution centres and heavy industry. With our extensive electric portfolio and global service network, we help our customers move towards safer, more eco-efficient and productive operations. Together, we develop innovative solutions that shape the future of our industry, improving our customers' every move. www.kalmarglobal.com
Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com Så ansöker du
